SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

In Saquon Barkley's Absence, New York RB Wayne Gallman's Stock Is Rising

Christopher Hall

It's never a good feeling to see your star running back go down to injury as Saquon Barkley did for the New York Giants. In September, he tore his ACL after carrying the ball just 25 times in the early stages of the 2020 season. 

But in his absence, a hardnosed workhorse of a replacement in former Clemson Tiger and 2017 National Champion Wayne Gallman has helped fill the gaping void left in the Giant's backfield. 

Gallman found pay dirt for the third straight game (and third time this season) on Sunday to help the Giants to a 23-20 victory over Washington. On the year, he has 222 yards on 51 carries for an average of 4.4 per rush.

The fourth-year NFL running back told Giants Insider his recent success in the running game is all the result of stellar play in the trenches and hard work in the running back room. 

"The offensive line made it work, man. I ran behind those guys all day (Sunday) and had leverage pretty much all day," Gallman said.  "We did it with force and aggression so kudos to the offensive line. They've been putting the work in as we have as RBs as well. But credit to those guys." 

Gallman also acknowledged the work in practice each week laid out by Giants head football coach Joe Judge for the difference in the offense's recent rushing attack. 

"He implements a great routine throughout the week and it works. It really works. Everyone is trusting the process and that's what it takes, and we're showing it." 

The former Clemson running back said the offense is just looking to make improvements each week along with making the right adjustments and corrections. 

Gallman's surge in production hasn't gone unnoticed either and football fans took to Twitter over the weekend talking about the guy nicknamed 'Wayne Train' and advocating for him to receive more carries moving forward. 

He's trending in the right direction and catching the attention of other coaches in the league as well as team owners in fantasy football as a potential key pickup in the backfield. 

Gallman and the Giants face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense this weekend that is allowing just over 130 rushing yards per game. New York's offensive line knows it will be tested in the trenches. 

"They are monsters on that line, man. They have a really good defensive front.  We have to do what we do as a team and go out there and make sure we're fundamentally sound," Gallman said. We have to play physical because it's going to be a very physical game. We're prepared for it and we'll be ready." 

Some believed Gallman's time in the Big Apple following the signing of Devonta Freeman. However, Freeman was held out again last week against Washington and was limited in practice on Wednesday as he battles through an ankle injury. Nothing is official but it would appear Gallman should be in a prime position for a bulk of the carries over Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis. 

Wayne Gallman left Clemson after three seasons as one of the school's most decorated and productive running backs in history. Per Clemson athletics, he produced 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts). He also added 65 career receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns. 

He broke Raymond Priester’s single-season school record for rushing yards in 2015, and Priester’s career record for 100-yard rushing games in 2016. Gallman finished his career third in Clemson history in rushing touchdowns and fifth in rushing yards.

Gallman was a fourth-round pick (140th overall) to New York in the 2017 NFL draft. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hopkins Says Receivers Should Get Credit for Pass Interference Yards

After being the victim of four pass interference penalties last weekend against the Dolphins, former Clemson and current Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins says it's time for receivers to get credit for that yardage.

JP-Priester

Herbstreit Says Both Clemson and Notre Dame Could Make CFP

On Saturday's edition of College Gameday, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said that the path is clear for the ACC to get both Clemson and Notre Dame into the College Football Playoff this season

JP-Priester

Former Clemson Star Deshaun Watson Quietly On Hot Streak for Texans

Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson won't get much recognition this season, but he's on a hot streak in what's basically a lost year for him and the Houston Texans.

Brad Senkiw

Trevor Lawrence Number One On Mel Kiper's Big Board

On ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" show, NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper discussed some of the reasons why Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is at the top of his big board for the upcoming NFL Draft.

JP-Priester

Cornell Powell: 'Our Next Goal is to Win ACC'

Clemson dropped a heartbreaker 47-40 in double overtime to Notre Dame on Saturday night but fifth-year senior Cornell Powell says all the teams goals are still there for the taking.

JP-Priester

What Now?: Clemson Focusing On Growth, Health as Tigers head into Second Bye Week

Clemson defensive lineman Nyles Pinckney says Saturday's loss to Notre Dame in South Bend was a learning experience and allowed the team to grow

Christopher Hall

Surprise! These Have Been of the Positive Variety for Clemson in 2020

In a year with plenty of negatives and obstacles to overcome, the Clemson Tigers have also had some positive performances from these players.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Has a Windshield Mentality; But Also Problems

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always been a glass-half-full, optimistic kind of guy. And he was no different following the Tigers' first regular-season loss in three years.

Zach Lentz

Hebstreit Doesn't See 'Same Personality' on Clemson Defense

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says that while the Clemson defense has suffered due to a number of injuries, he just doesn't see the same personality in Brent Venables group compared to years past.

JP-Priester

Clemson Run-Game Has Gone From Ferarri to Pinto

The Clemson Tigers prolific rushing attack has gone from a bright red Ferarri to a beat-up Ford Pinto during the course of the 2020 season,

Zach Lentz