In Saquon Barkley's Absence, New York RB Wayne Gallman's Stock Is Rising

It's never a good feeling to see your star running back go down to injury as Saquon Barkley did for the New York Giants. In September, he tore his ACL after carrying the ball just 25 times in the early stages of the 2020 season.

But in his absence, a hardnosed workhorse of a replacement in former Clemson Tiger and 2017 National Champion Wayne Gallman has helped fill the gaping void left in the Giant's backfield.

Gallman found pay dirt for the third straight game (and third time this season) on Sunday to help the Giants to a 23-20 victory over Washington. On the year, he has 222 yards on 51 carries for an average of 4.4 per rush.

The fourth-year NFL running back told Giants Insider his recent success in the running game is all the result of stellar play in the trenches and hard work in the running back room.

"The offensive line made it work, man. I ran behind those guys all day (Sunday) and had leverage pretty much all day," Gallman said. "We did it with force and aggression so kudos to the offensive line. They've been putting the work in as we have as RBs as well. But credit to those guys."

Gallman also acknowledged the work in practice each week laid out by Giants head football coach Joe Judge for the difference in the offense's recent rushing attack.

"He implements a great routine throughout the week and it works. It really works. Everyone is trusting the process and that's what it takes, and we're showing it."

The former Clemson running back said the offense is just looking to make improvements each week along with making the right adjustments and corrections.

Gallman's surge in production hasn't gone unnoticed either and football fans took to Twitter over the weekend talking about the guy nicknamed 'Wayne Train' and advocating for him to receive more carries moving forward.

He's trending in the right direction and catching the attention of other coaches in the league as well as team owners in fantasy football as a potential key pickup in the backfield.

Gallman and the Giants face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense this weekend that is allowing just over 130 rushing yards per game. New York's offensive line knows it will be tested in the trenches.

"They are monsters on that line, man. They have a really good defensive front. We have to do what we do as a team and go out there and make sure we're fundamentally sound," Gallman said. We have to play physical because it's going to be a very physical game. We're prepared for it and we'll be ready."

Some believed Gallman's time in the Big Apple following the signing of Devonta Freeman. However, Freeman was held out again last week against Washington and was limited in practice on Wednesday as he battles through an ankle injury. Nothing is official but it would appear Gallman should be in a prime position for a bulk of the carries over Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis.

Wayne Gallman left Clemson after three seasons as one of the school's most decorated and productive running backs in history. Per Clemson athletics, he produced 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts). He also added 65 career receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns.

He broke Raymond Priester’s single-season school record for rushing yards in 2015, and Priester’s career record for 100-yard rushing games in 2016. Gallman finished his career third in Clemson history in rushing touchdowns and fifth in rushing yards.

Gallman was a fourth-round pick (140th overall) to New York in the 2017 NFL draft.