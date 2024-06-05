Clemson Basketball Officially Signs Transfer Who Fits Their Offense 'Perfectly'
While there is a lot of attention given to the football program at Clemson right now, and rightfully so with the upcoming season arriving quickly, their other programs are still pursuing championships this year or are getting ready for their respective seasons.
Clemson's basketball team is coming off an incredible year where they made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, making it to their second-ever Elite Eight before losing to Alabama.
During the regular season, this type of showing seemed to be completely off the table as they finished with a 21-10 record and 11-9 in conference play. After being upset by Boston College in their first game of the ACC Tournament, it looked like they might be kept out of March Madness for the second consecutive year.
Instead, the committee put them in and the rest is history.
Brad Barnwell's team made an improbable run, taking out third-ranked Baylor and second-ranked Arizona before losing a close contest against the Crimson Tide with a Final Four spot on the line.
As the Tigers look to build upon this past season, they have added another weapon to their roster.
Barnwell and his staff earned a commitment from 6-foot-7 Illinois State transfer Myles Foster on May 20, but have officially added him to their roster after he signed with them as announced by Clemson.
"Myles is coming off a really good year at Illinois State and provides frontcourt depth to our team. He is a crafty low-post scorer who is physical, rebounds well and fits our offensive system perfectly," the head coach said.
The Brooklyn, New York native spent three years at Monmouth before he transferred to Illinois State.
Last season he averaged 12.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, finishing as their second-leading scorer and best rebounder on the team.
Clemson will need to replace the output that departing starter PJ Hall and reserves Jack Clark and RJ Godfrey have left in the frontcourt.
Barnwell seems to think that Foster can provide just that as he is now officially joining Jaeden Zackery, Viktor Lakhin, and Duke transfer Christian Reeves on the roster who were all added over the past couple weeks.