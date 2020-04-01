Clemson forward Aamir Simms announced he's entering the 2020 NBA Draft, but the junior won't sign with an agent, meaning he can return to college after testing the waters.

Simms, a third-team All-ACC selection, led the Tigers in scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.2) in 2019-20 and has one year of eligibility remaining.

"First, I want to thank God for blessing me to do what I love every day in front of my Clemson family," Simms said in the social media post. "Ever since I was welcomed into the Clemson Family, I have grown tremendously as a player and as a man and the lessons I've learned here have prepared me for this opportunity!"

Simms went on to thank his teammates and coaches for pushing him and the fans for their support.

While exactly when the draft takes place is uncertain, as the league is currently shut down because of COVID-19, Simms can request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee without losing his eligibility.

When the current climate allows, he can also meet and workout with NBA teams to receive feedback on where he could be selected. If he doesn't like where or if he could be drafted, Simms has until June 3 to return to school as long as he hasn't hired representation.

Those dates are fluid at this time.

Simms, a Palmyra, Va., native, started all 34 games for Clemson in 2018-19 and helped the Tigers reach their first Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament in 2017-18.