Simms Testing NBA Waters

Brad Senkiw

Clemson forward Aamir Simms announced he's entering the 2020 NBA Draft, but the junior won't sign with an agent, meaning he can return to college after testing the waters.

Simms, a third-team All-ACC selection, led the Tigers in scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.2) in 2019-20 and has one year of eligibility remaining. 

"First, I want to thank God for blessing me to do what I love every day in front of my Clemson family," Simms said in the social media post. "Ever since I was welcomed into the Clemson Family, I have grown tremendously as a player and as a man and the lessons I've learned here have prepared me for this opportunity!"

Simms went on to thank his teammates and coaches for pushing him and the fans for their support. 

While exactly when the draft takes place is uncertain, as the league is currently shut down because of COVID-19, Simms can request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee without losing his eligibility.

When the current climate allows, he can also meet and workout with NBA teams to receive feedback on where he could be selected. If he doesn't like where or if he could be drafted, Simms has until June 3 to return to school as long as he hasn't hired representation. 

Those dates are fluid at this time. 

Simms, a Palmyra, Va., native, started all 34 games for Clemson in 2018-19 and helped the Tigers reach their first Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament in 2017-18.

CLEMSONSTRONG Movement Helping Those in Need

Mr. Knickerbocker graciously asks for your help and support as we initiate a movement to share GOOD news during these hard times.

Zach Lentz

Watson vs. Jackson Duel in Death Valley

Future NFL stars Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson faced off at the collegiate level as Clemson faced Louisville in a high-scoring, nail-biting game that Clemson ended with the win by a final score of 42-36.

Connor Watson

Dabo Swinney Says Install On Hold For Now

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney notes how the ACC has its teams in a holding pattern when it comes to certain aspects of what can be required of players

JP-Priester

NCAA Grants Clemson's Spring Student-Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

In an unprecedented decision, the NCAA Division I Council approved a waiver that will allow schools to give an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes involved in spring sports. Clemson's baseball, softball, track & field, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf and rowing are affected.

Brad Senkiw

Venables: 'We are Re-establishing Ourselves'

After a year in which the Tigers were forced to go to play three-down linemen for a vast majority of the season — in part, to hide the lack of size, strength and athleticism — Venables wants his new group of linemen to have the same level of intensity and leadership as Tiger greats.

Connor Watson

Clemson Coaching Staff Still Working Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

The threat of COVID-19 has brought college football to a screeching halt for the time being. Not just on the field, but off of it as well. The Clemson coaching staff is making the most of the unusual situation

JP-Priester

Clemson RB Darien Rencher Shares Inspiring Thoughts On COVID-19

Clemson running back Darien Rencher took to Twitter to share some thoughts on what we can all learn from our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic

JP-Priester

by

Jeancooper1

Jordan Williams Looking To Apply Lessons Learned From 2019 in 2020

Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams hopes his role change last year behind Tyler Davis helps launch him into a big 2020 season for Brent Venables and the Tigers.

Connor Watson

by

Jeancooper1

Tigers Continue Hitting Books Despite Unusual Circumstances

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is still stressing academics, despite the unusual circumstances the program is faced with currently.

JP-Priester

Swinney Sets Record Straight On Social Media Ban

Right or wrong, Dabo Swinney has taken his share of criticism over the years concerning the teams social media ban.

JP-Priester

by

pappasug