Cagle’s Grand Slam, Three-Run Homer Leads Tigers in Sweep Over UVA

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle hit two home runs, including a grand slam and a walk-off three-run shot, to lead Clemson to victory over Virginia (8-8, 0-3 ACC) by a score of 12-3 in six innings of play Sunday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium. With the win, the Tigers completed the sweep over UVA in their inaugural ACC series and improved to 14-7 overall, 3-0 in ACC play and 9-1 inside Clemson Softball Stadium. Cagle, a true freshman, also started in the circle Sunday for the Tigers and earned the win to improve to 7-6 on the season.

For the series, Cagle hit . 692, going 9-for-13 at the plate along with three home runs and 11 RBIs. She also hit a walkoff solo shot in Friday’s 8-7 thriller over the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers drew first blood in the top of the first with two outs on a hard-hit ball that bounced over the the third-base bag, which scored Virginia leadoff hitter and right field Savana Avilla, who was on third.

Clemson junior second baseman Cammy Pereira evened the game in the bottom half of the second inning to score infielder Bailey Taylor. Taylor got things started for the Tigers with two outs as her single to center was the first of the straight Clemson hits.

Graduate infielder MK Bonamy broke the game open in the third on a 227-foot three-run shot to right center, giving the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Bonamy’s homer was her second of the season. Her first home run of the season was also her first career grand slam in Clemson’s 19-9 rout over St. John’s (Feb. 9).

Later in the third inning with two outs was when Cagle smacked her first career grand slam and was also the Tigers’ fourth grand slam of the season. Cagle’s four-run shot put Clemson up seven runs, 8-1.

Virginia scored two runs in the top of the sixth to cut the Tiger lead to 8-3, but Clemson’s four runs in the bottom half of the inning gave the Tigers a nine-run lead (12-3) to end the game.

Clemson, now riding a six-game winning streak, returns to Clemson Softball Stadium on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Charlotte. First pitch of the first game is slated for 3 p.m. Wednesday’s doubleheader is scheduled to stream on ACCNX.

Single-game for all Clemson Softball midweek games are available for $2 on ClemsonTigers.com.

Olympic Sports

Clemson at NFL Combine: Terrell Posts Solid 40, Showcases Skills

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell is among three Tigers looking to improve their draft stocks with good performances at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, the final day of the Indianapolis event.

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence: 'Easier to Come Back After You Lose"

The 2020 Tigers are not focused on living up to the outside expectations. Instead they are focused on themselves—which is made easier following their 45-25 loss to LSU in the national championship.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Posts Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash (unofficial) Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Rally Thwarted; Tigers to Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks evened the rivalry series against the Clemson Tigers Saturday, as they won the first-ever Battle at Bull Street by a final score of 8-5 at Segra Park in Columbia

Zach Lentz

Dawes's Late Layup Upsets FSU, Completes Trilogy

After knocking off two top-10 opponents in Duke and Louisville at home already this season, Brad Brownell and the Tigers edged No. 6 Florida State 69-68 on Saturday at a packed Littlejohn Coliseum.Al-Amir Dawes went the length of the court after an FSU make and made a layup with 1 second remaining to give Clemson the victory.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Already Likes Look Of Clemson's 2020 Squad

Although it's still very early in spring football practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney calls the Tigers a "good looking football team," thanks in part to having returning players like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne mixed with 15 talented freshmen.

Brad Senkiw

Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

Behind a historic pitching performance, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine while Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace went through media interviews.

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence Not Planning To Leave Anything On Table In 2020

Clemson is ready to move on from its 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game, but don't expect Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to forget it completely.

JP-Priester

J Clarke

Clemson Recruiting: Evaluating Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith