Clemson, Brooks Produce Strong Showing Friday

*Photo courtesy of Matt Kamph, Clemson Athletics

CU Athletic Communications

Columbia, S.C. - The Clemson Track & Field teams concluded the first day of competition at the South Carolina Invitational with five top-five finishes, eight personal bests and 13 season bests. Devon Brooks was the star of the day, as Brooks ran 7.71 in the final of the men’s 60 meter hurdles to win the event and become the fourth-best performer in program history. 

Entering the day, Brooks’ time would have put him in a tie for the sixth-best result in the nation.

 “I think day one went really well for our first away meet,” said Director of Track and Field Mark Elliott. “While most of our athletes are seasoned veterans, they started today off really well. With Laurie (Barton) running a personal best in the 400, it’s a good showing that she’s getting there. We then continued with the sprinters and Marcus (Parker) and Rebekah (Smith) ran really well... Devon (Brooks) had a huge PR in the hurdles and that just shows how excited we are for his future and his time here at Clemson.” 

Elliott spoke about the team’s mentality heading into the second day of competition by saying, “Tomorrow’s a continuation off of today. We are looking for more marks to qualify for ACC’s and Nationals. If we have a day tomorrow like we did today, we will have a pretty good bus ride home!”

 Friday Highlights· 

Morgan Wittrock led a contingent of three Tigers to personal bests this morning in the women’s mile, as the senior logged a time of 5:05.32. 

Josie Wirtz and Kate Miekley joined Wittrock in earning personal bests in the event. · Danny Shaughnessy was the top finisher in the men’s mile for Clemson, crossing the line in seventh place with a time of 4:14.67.

 Andrea Foster ran a new indoor personal best for the women’s 400 meters, crossing the line in 55.35. 

Barton joined Foster by also earning a personal best in the event today.·Rebekah Smith finished second overall in the women’s 60 meterdash, crossing the line in 7.39.· Marcus Parker finished second overall in the men’s 60 meter dash, logging a time of 6.67, a result which tied his lifetime best in the event. 

· Sidney Marshall made her return to the track by running in the women’s 60 meter hurdles this afternoon. Marshall ran 8.47 and 8.39 in the prelims and finals, respectively. 

The Clemson Track & Field program will return to action tomorrow morning at the South Carolina Invitational with the women's weight throw starting off the Tigers’ day of competition at 10 a.m. For complete coverage throughout the weekend of the Tiger Track & Field teams, follow @ClemsonTrackXC on Twitter and Instagram, and ‘Clemson University Track & Field’ on Facebook.

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

by

Ct33

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

by

Tigerne

Clemson Splits First Two Games of Inaugural Season

After defeating St. John’s in its inaugural outing, the Clemson Softball team (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell 11-0 to Duke (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in the Tigers’ second game of the day

CU Athletic Communications

Adam Hackenberg Hoping To Bring Power To Clemson Lineup

After a year spent playing a backup role, Adam Hackenberg looks to be Clemson's starting catcher and bring some power to the middle of the lineup

JP-Priester

Spring Preview: Clemson's Elite Receiver Group Adds More Young Talent

The Clemson Tiger's are heading into the 2020 season with only eight scholarship players at wide receiver. Veteran's Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers will lead the way while Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. look to break into the national spotlight.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo: We Believe This Is a Special Group

National signing day was without the drama and excitement of years past, as the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class of 24 signees was finished in December. But the lack of drama did not dampen the excitement of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Louisville Named ACC Baseball Preseason Favorite; Clemson Picked t-4

Clemson picked t-4; Miami favored in Coastal Division

acc communications

Swinney Details Etienne's Decision to Return

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that the only thing that surprised him about running back Travis Etienne's decision to play another year at Clemson was their initial conversation on the subject of returning or going to the NFL.

Brad Senkiw

Elliott Receives Pay Raise From Clemson

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott received a raise that was approved by the Board of Trustees on Thursday that will pay him $1.6 million in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson, Mike Noonan Agree to New Deal

The Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a new six-year contract for head men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan, Clemson announced earlier on Thursday. The contract will begin in 2020 and will run through 2025.

CU Athletic Communications