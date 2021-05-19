Clemson Men's Golf Advances to NCAA Championships

Larry Penley's storied career will continue to the NCAA Championships after Clemson earned one of the final five spots at the Kingston Spring Regional in at the Golf Club of Tennessee on Wednesday.

The veteran Clemson men's golf coach, who will retire at the end of this season, watched his 2021 squad earn a top-5 finish at the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional and a spot in the NCAA Championships on Wednesday.

The third-ranked Tigers just made the cut as the regional's top seed with a team score of 849 (-3) in 54 holes of play at the Golf Club of Tennessee (par 71). They tied N.C. State for fourth, advancing both teams to the next round with a two-stroke advantage of sixth-place Charlotte.

Clemson was one of just three teams in the 13-team regional to shoot under par in the final day at -1 to rally from outside the cut line going into the final round. Vanderbilt won the regional with a team score of 18-under-par while Arkansas (-7) and San Diego State (-5) finishing behind the Commodores.

From an individual standpoint, Turk Pettit was the low Tiger with a T-4 finish at 5-under-par. He shot back-to-back 69s while Kyle Cottam (-1) was the only other Clemson player under par after his back-to-back 70s. Jacob Bridgeman also shot a 70 in the final round to shoot even-par for the regional. Colby Patton shot a three-day total of 220 while Zach Gordon was at 226.

The NCAA Championships will crown a team and individual title winner May 28-June 2 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

