Clemson Claims ACC Tournament Title

A James Brighton goal in the 71st minute helped the Clemson men's soccer team claim the 2020 ACC men's soccer championship Sunday in Cary, N.C.

Brighton sent a pass to the corner where Grayson Barber gathered it and served it toward the net where Brighton was waiting to head it past the Pitt goalie.

Clemson started the scoring in the first half when Mohamed Seye blasted a shot past the Pitt goalie in the 13th minute.

Clemson goalie George Marks made four stops in the win over the Panthers. The Tigers improve to 8-2-1 while the Panthers drop to 7-1-0.

Score Summary

1st Half

CLE 12:47 GOAL by CLE Seye, Mohamed Assist by Johnson, Callum. 1-0

2nd Half

PIT 46:10 GOAL by PIT Noel, Valentin Assist by Walti, Jackson. 1-1

CLE 70:30 GOAL by CLE Brighton, James Assist by Barber, Grayson. 2-1