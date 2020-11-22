SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Claims ACC Tournament Title

Travis Boland

A James Brighton goal in the 71st minute helped the Clemson men's soccer team claim the 2020 ACC men's soccer championship Sunday in Cary, N.C.

Brighton sent a pass to the corner where Grayson Barber gathered it and served it toward the net where Brighton was waiting to head it past the Pitt goalie.

Clemson started the scoring in the first half when Mohamed Seye blasted a shot past the Pitt goalie in the 13th minute.

Clemson goalie George Marks made four stops in the win over the Panthers. The Tigers improve to 8-2-1 while the Panthers drop to 7-1-0.

Score Summary

1st Half

CLE     12:47   GOAL by CLE Seye, Mohamed Assist by Johnson, Callum. 1-0

 2nd Half

PIT     46:10   GOAL by PIT Noel, Valentin Assist by Walti, Jackson. 1-1

 CLE   70:30    GOAL by CLE Brighton, James Assist by Barber, Grayson. 2-1

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Clemson was Ready to Play, Met ACC Protocols at FSU

According to multiple sources, FSU is the program that didn't want to play the game Saturday and Clemson found out after many things were in place.

Brad Senkiw

by

Csmith4433

Watson Off To A Hot Start Against Patriots

Former Clemson All-American Deshaun Watson is off to a strong start against the New England Patriots Sunday. Watson led the Texans to a first quarter score on a five-yard pass to Randall Cobb

Travis Boland

Watson Gives Texans Lead With Touchdown Run

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson's five-yard touchdown run gives the Houston Texans a 14-10 lead over New England in the second quarter Sunday.

Travis Boland

Tua-To-Wilkins Touchdown? Not So Fast, Says Miami Head Coach Brian Flores

Miami fans wanting to see the Christian Wilkins catching passes might have to wait a while

Christopher Hall

Clemson-FSU in 2020: What's Next?

Following Florida State's refusal to play Clemson on Saturday afternoon, there are many tough, complicated questions that need to be answered by all parties, including the ACC.

Brad Senkiw

Tee Higgins Fined for Touchdown Celebration Against Steelers

The NFL has fined former Clemson and current Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for his celebration following a touchdown catch last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JP-Priester

Mike Norvell Says FSU Was Ready to Play Clemson

Appearing on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday morning, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell says his team was ready to play fourth-ranked Clemson.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Return To Tallahassee Uncertain

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich estimated the Tigers trip to Tallahassee cost the department between $250,000 to $275,000. Clemson's game against Florida State was postponed Saturday morning.

Travis Boland

Clemson Doesn't Need Florida State Game to Reach ACC Championship

Contrary to circulating reports, Clemson still owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami if both teams finish the year with only one ACC loss

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Says What Everyone is Thinking; Swinney Offered to Stay and Play

The Clemson Tigers game against the Florida State Seminoles was postponed Saturday morning with a very ambiguous statement by the ACC.

Zach Lentz