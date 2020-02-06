AllClemson
Clemson, Mike Noonan Agree to New Deal

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON - The Clemson University Board of Trustees approved a new six-year contract for head men’s soccer coach Mike Noonan, Clemson announced earlier on Thursday. The contract will begin in 2020 and will run through 2025.

“Mike and his staff continue to perform at a high level in getting the most out of the student-athletes on and off the field,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “The future of Clemson Soccer is bright, and we’re excited about Mike leading our program for years to come.”

The announcement comes after Noonan’s best season during his 10-year tenure at the helm of Clemson’s program. On the field, Noonan’s squad finished the 2019 season with an 18-2-2 record overall, advancing to the Round of Eight in the NCAA Tournament, playing in the finals of the ACC Tournament, finishing the regular season as ACC Champions and touting the nation’s best scoring offense throughout the season.

Off the field, the 2019 season saw Robbie Robinson win the MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s most prestigious honor. The program also saw four individuals named All-Americans, five players named All-South Region and eight players earn All-ACC honors. Noonan was named ACC Coach of the Year for his team’s outstanding play throughout the season.

“I’m elated,” said Noonan. “This has been a really good project here at Clemson and I feel that the best is yet to come. The confidence that the University, Athletic Department and Dan have in me and my staff is something that we want to repay in championships and that is what we are looking forward to doing!”

Swinney Formally Announces Staff Changes

Grisham officially named as one of 10 full-time assistant coaches

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Turns Attention To 2020 Season Prep

Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that Clemson football will start "All-in" drills Feb. 12 and spring practice Feb. 26. The annual spring game is scheduled for April 4, so there's little time off after the longest season in school history.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Details Etienne's Decision to Return

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that the only thing that surprised him about running back Travis Etienne's decision to play another year at Clemson was their initial conversation on the subject of returning or going to the NFL.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo: We Believe This Is a Special Group

National signing day was without the drama and excitement of years past, as the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class of 24 signees was finished in December. But the lack of drama did not dampen the excitement of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Ranking Clemson's Last 10 Recruiting Classes

Clemson is getting this decade off to a great start with the No. 3 class nationally in 2020, but what about the previous 10 years? Here's a look at how each one stacked up, how impactful they were and what they accomplished.

Brad Senkiw

Meet Clemson's 2020 Recruiting Class

A full breakdown of the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class, complete with analysis from their position coach.

Zach Lentz

Former Clemson Receiver Sammy Watkins Finally Has a Big Ring

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed out on the Tigers' run of playoff appearances and national championships, but Sunday he earned the biggest prize in football.

Zach Lentz

Breeland, Watkins Help Lead Chiefs To Super Bowl Win

Former Clemson players Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O'Daniel win the NFL championship with Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami, Gardens, Fla.

Brad Senkiw

Dillon88

Clemson Will Miss QB Chase Brice

With Chase Brice transferring to Duke, Clemson will be without a teammate who set a strong example and without reliable backup quarterback entering the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

CB Spring Preview: Starting Spot Up For Grabs

There will be no shortage of competition at corner this spring, as Clemson looks to replace the recently departed AJ Terrell

JP-Priester