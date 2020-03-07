AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Softball Keeps Winning

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Softball team continued its roll, winning its tenth straight game with a 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday at Clemson Softball Stadium. The Tigers used a pair of home runs in the fourth to take their first lead and added four more runs in the fourth in the win. Clemson clinched its second ACC series in as many tries after sweeping Virginia last week.


Clemson is 18-7 overall and 5-0 in conference play, while Pitt falls to 6-11 and 1-4 in league. The Tigers have won 13 in a row at home in the inaugural season of the program, and are 16-0 on the season when scoring five or more runs in a game. 


All three Clemson pitchers saw action, with Emma Whitfield earning the win and Valerie Cagle earning the program’s first-ever save. Whitfield and Cagle combined to throw the final 4.1 innings, surrendering just three hits and no runs. 


Clemson trailed 2-0 in the fourth when Marissa Guimbarda blasted her 11th home run of the season to center, which cut the Pitt lead in half. Two batters later, graduate MK Bonamy crushed a pitch to left center to give the Tigers the lead for good.


Guimbarda now has 11 long balls on the season, second-most in the NCAA this season, and has ten multi-hit games. It was Bonamy’s third home run on the season and eighth multi-hit game. 


Guimbarda (2-for-3), Bonamy (2-for-3) and freshman JoJo Hyatt (2-for-3) each tallied two hits, and together accounted for six of the seven runs driven in.


The series continues at Clemson Softball Stadium on Sunday. First pitch for game three is slated for noon, and is scheduled to stream on ACCNX. To purchase tickets, visit ClemsonTigers.com.


For complete coverage of the Tiger softball team, follow @ClemsonSoftball on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

K.J. Henry Is Ready to Attack 2020

K.J. Henry has learned a lot since joining the Clemson Tigers. The former top-ranked prospect has been through two years of development on the defensive line and is now focused on attacking each day to get better.

Morgan Thomas

Clemson's Other Running Backs Take Back Seat Again

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Ends Regular Season With Home Loss To Georgia Tech

Clemson rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to take a 59-50 lead with 5:15 to play, but a scoring drought in the last 2:40 seconds helped Georgia Tech finish with a 6-0 run and a 65-62 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Senkiw

Spring Practice Report: Swinney Gets Good Grasp Of Where Clemson Is

What the Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to see most right now from a team with plenty of youth is energy each practice and a squad that remains coachable.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Cardiac Cats Survive an Eagle Scare

The No. 21 Clemson Tigers rebounded from their 11-2 loss Wednesday to the College of Charleston in dramatic fashion Friday night, as they used two runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the eighth inning to edge the Boston College Eagles by a final score of 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Win Ninth Straight in 9-1 Rout Over Pitt

Behind another strong outing in the circle from freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle, the Clemson Softball team earned its ninth consecutive victory in the opening game, 9-1, of the Tigers’ series Friday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 5 Preview

One more week of the XFL has passed and we are on to week 5, here is what you can expect from former Clemson Tigers in the league:

Connor Watson

Potter Working To Be More Consistent In 2020

Clemson kicker BT Potter looking to be more consistent in his second season as the Tigers placekicker

JP-Priester

Myles Murphy is 'As Advertised'

True freshman Myles Murphy has wasted little time making his impact felt on, not only, the defensive coaches, but the offensive coaches as well.

Zach Lentz

What Are We Hearing? March 5

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz