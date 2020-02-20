The Clemson Softball team won all four games in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Tigers outscored Maryland and Michigan State by a total of 36-8 over four games.

This inaugural team is not just for show as they come ready to play and compete in every game. There is a ton of energy and excitement around Clemson's inaugural softball team and much of that has to do with the fact that three dominant players have emerged in Logan Caymol, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda.

Logan Caymol has been in the news a lot this month as she pitched a complete-game no-hitter against Western Carolina in the second game of Clemson’s home-opening doubleheader. Since that game, she has emerged as the ace pitcher with a current 5-1 record and a 2.96 ERA to go with 38 total strikeouts so far this season. The redshirt freshman was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week for her efforts.

With her amazing talent also comes a humble spirit as she admits she could not have success on the field alone.

“I didn't even know I had a no-hitter until after the game,” said Caymol. “You can't have a no-hitter without an amazing defense and an amazing catcher. So I'm thankful for them.”

Caymol is a dominant pitcher but has admitted that hitting is not her strength. However, where she lacks, Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda have excelled this year.

Cagle is a true freshman and rotates around the diamond frequently playing in the outfield, infield and serving as the No. 2 pitcher for the Tigers. Before coming to Clemson she hit .525 and had 80 strikeouts on her travel team. The Yorktown, Virginia, native currently has a 3.17 ERA with 29 strikeouts and a batting slash line of .350 (average)/.409 (on-base percentage)/.750 (slugging percentage)with five home runs.

Guimbarda was already a well-known college softball player in the Upstate before coming to the Tigers.

She transferred to Clemson from Furman University, where she became the sixth Paladin in program history to earn SoCon Player of the Year honors.

She was a standout hitter leading the SoCon with 16 total home runs and amassing a conference-best 104 total bases in 49 games. Her current stat line is .294/.415 /.794 with five home runs.

Caymol, Cagle and Guimbarda have quickly become the "Big Three" of Clemson softball.

Pair their talent in the circle and at the plate with the wealth of freshmen and other highly talented players that are currently on the roster and the Tigers are ready to compete with anyone.

Head coach John Rittman built this team for more than just an inaugural show.