Five Former Clemson Golfers Take on Pebble Beach

Five former Clemson golfers will take part in this week's PGA Tour tournament at one of the country's most iconic courses.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California gets started Thursday with the final round wrapping up Sunday. Television for the first two rounds will be on Golf Channel while CBS will broadcast action Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at the Tigers in the field with their FanDuel odds to win the tournament in parentheses:

Lucas Glover (+6500): Glover is off to a nice start in the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season, and he might be peaking heading into the week. Glover has made the cut in six of his seven tournaments and scored a top-5 finish at the Sony Hawaii Open two weeks ago with a score of 18-under-par. He's up to 71st in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Doc Redman (+15000): Redman is coming off of his best performance of the wrap-around season. He finished tied for 25th at last week's Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with a score of 9-under-par. Redman is looking for his fifth made-cut in his 10th tournament. This is his second appearance in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Kyle Stanley (+15000): Coming off of a top-30 finish in Hawaii, Stanley is looking to bounce back from last week's missed cut. He's still looking to get on track this season, but he did make the cut here in the 2019 U.S. Open.

Jonathan Byrd (+50000): Playing in his sixth tournament of the season, Byrd is looking for his first made-cut of this calendar season. Byrd is making his 16th appearance at Pebble Beach and posted a third-place finish in 2006.

D.J. Trahan (Not listed): Trahan hits the PGA Tour for the first time since November looking for his first cash of the year. Trahan knows this course well and shot -12 in 2020 and -3 in 2021.

