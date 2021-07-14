Former Clemson Golfer Lucas Glover Looks to Stay Hot at British Open

Coming off his first PGA Tour win since 2011 last weekend at the John Deere Classic, former Clemson golfer Lucas Glover will participate in his 10th Open Championship this week.

Lucas Glover defied odds and age when he ended his 10-year drought to win the John Deere Classic last weekend.

The former Clemson golfer, however, didn't defy self-doubt following his first PGA Tour win since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship.

"It's been a difficult 10 years, but I never lost my faith, never lost my drive, never lost the self-belief," Glover said after he hoisted the trophy.

Now he heads across the pond for this week's 149th Open Championship with an extra million bucks in his pocket, but the Clemson All-American and 2009 U.S. Open champion has also moved up to 32nd in the FedEx Cup rankings and inside the top-80 in the world.

He'll look to go back-to-back when the final major of the year begins for him Thursday at 5:53 a.m. at the Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England. Glover is listed at +18000 to win the British Open, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

That's the same odds as fellow major winners Martin Kaymer, Gary Woodland and Francesco Molinari.

Glover, who shot a 64 on Sunday to win the John Deere Classic with a score of 19-under-par, is playing in his first major in 2021. He participated in the 2020 U.S. Open and Masters tournaments. There was no British Open a summer ago.

This marks the 10th time since 2006 he'll compete for golf's oldest major. Glover finished tied for 12th at the event in 2011, the last time it was at Royal St. George's, and recorded a top-20 in 2019.