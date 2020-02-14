AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Freshmen Lead Clemson Softball To Win

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSON After giving up a run in the top of the first, freshman righty Valerie Cagle and Clemson’s defense held Maryland scoreless the rest of the way in a 5-1 win on Friday afternoon in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge opener. The Tigers evened their record at 4-4 on the year, and improved to 2-1 in the new Clemson Softball Stadium.

Friday’s game gave Clemson a third-straight sellout to open the park, where the Tigers have given up just three runs in three home games.

Cagle (2-3) went the distance, scattering seven hits over seven innings while striking out eight and walking just one. Cagle recorded 11 groundouts with no flyouts in the contest.

Offensively, freshman Hannah Goodwin went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and JoJo Hyatt went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles in the win.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, the Tigers found footing in a three-run fourth. Marissa Guimbarda’s home run tied the game at 1-1. Alia Logoleo tripled to right center for her first career hit to score Carlee Shannon, and then scored on a squeeze by Hyatt.

Hyatt added her second RBI single in the fifth, scoring Arielle Oda. Goodwin tacked on another, knocking in Grace Mattimore on a fielder’s choice.

Up next, the Tigers return to Clemson Softball Stadium Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in a rematch against Maryland, before taking on Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. Fans planning to attend Saturday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge tournament action at Clemson Softball should plan accordingly as Clemson is set to host seven home events Saturday.

Softballbox
Comments

Olympic Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson baseball and Liberty Flames| Game 1 Thread • 4 p.m. at Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Gates open at 2:30 p.m. • Starting Pitchers – LHP Mason Meyer (LIB) vs. LHP Sam Weatherly…

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Beaux Collins: How the California WR Impacts Clemson Recruiting

Clemson has begun to reach out beyond the ACC and SEC recruiting areas to recruit elite players. Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio and even California prospects are now signing with the Tigers. During a recent junior day visit, Clemson landed one of its primary wide receiver targets.

Brian Smith

Why The ACC Will Be Better In 2020

Led by Clemson, the ACC will bounce back in 2020 after being down last season

JP-Priester

by

CUintheValley85

Clemson's Weatherly Ready For Shot At Ace Role

Clemson left-handed junior Sam Weatherly will take the mound on Opening Day against Liberty. The Tiger pitcher is confident and ready to show he can be the Friday night ace of this staff.

Brad Senkiw

Inside the Numbers: A Look At Clemson's Outside Shooting Propensity

Clemson's men's basketball ranks 246th out of 353 Division I teams in 3-point shooting, but the Tigers take the 37th most shots from behind the arc in college basketball. Poor percentage or not, this is Clemson.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Baseball Preview: Does Expectation Change In 2020?

Clemson hasn't made it to the College World Series since 2010, but the program's expectation has remained. Heading into Monte Lee's fifth season with a young team, realistic expectations will take time to develop.

Brad Senkiw

Inside Recruiting: Clemson 2021 Offers

Who is Clemson recruiting for the 2021 recruiting cycle? Who has earned an offer from the Tigers? Check back here for the most up-to-date account of the next great group of Tigers.

Connor Watson

Italian Power: The Rise of Clemson Running Back Chez Mellusi

Clemson's sophomore running back and half Italian, Chez Mellusi is focused on having the right mindset every day and has an opportunity to fill the power back role for the Tigers in 2020.

Morgan Thomas

Transfer Portal Will Not Change Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

Two season's ago, the Tigers saw the new NCAA Transfer Portal hit close to home when former Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant announced he would transfer out of the program after losing the starting job in Week 4.

Zach Lentz

Baseball Notes: Freshman Catcher Injured; Weather Limits Practice

Clemson freshman catcher Jonathan French suffered a leg injury that will keep him out indefinitely, head coach Monte Lee announced Tuesday. French, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound Lilburn, Ga., native, was ranked as the No. 4 freshman in the ACC by Perfect Game.

Brad Senkiw