John Rittman Thanks Clemson Fans After End of First Softball Season

After the inaugural season of Clemson softball came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, head softball coach John Rittman sent out a message on Wednesday afternoon to thank everyone, fans, players and coaches, that helped make the first season, albeit a shortened one, a success.

Rittman noted the power that softball has to bring people together even in times of stress.

"In the past, softball has brought us together regardless of our backgrounds, especially during difficult times like what we now face as a nation with the COVID-19 outbreak," Rittman said.

Rittman also credited the players, support staff, and fans for helping the program to survive the ups and downs that come with starting a new team.

"This year has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but with the help of our fans, support staff and players, we have laid a foundation and created a special culture that will propel us forward in the future," Rittman said.

Rittman thanked the fans specifically for being an outstanding support system for a first-year softball team.

"From the sold-out crowds to the electric atmosphere you provided for our players, you have helped put Clemson Softball on the map," Rittman said. "We were third in the nation in average attendance at more than 1,500 fans per game!"

Rittman concluded his message of gratitude by thanking the team that started it all for Clemson softball.

"You are so special--not only in the fact that you were the first softball team in Clemson history-- but also in the way you excelled on the field, in the classroom and in the community," Rittman said.