Tigers on Tour: Redman Looks to Stay Hot in Detroit

Last week was another successful PGA Tour event for former Clemson golfers as three Tigers made the cut and posted solid finishes at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, which was won by Palmetto State native Dustin Johnson.

Beginning Thursday, six former Tigers will tee off at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. The record for Clemson in PGA events is seven, which has happened numerous times. In total, the six Tigers in the field were named to a combined 14 All-America teams.

Here's a look at each golfer (Thursday tee time in parentheses):

Doc Redman (6:55 a.m.)

Coming off back-to-back top-25 finishes, Redman is one of the hotter golfers on Tour right now. He enjoyed his best finish of the season last week with a tie for 11th at the Travelers at 13-under-par. Redman shot a career-best 63 in the final round and stayed in the 60s the entire tournament.

This week, Redman heads back to the course that sparked his PGA Tour career. Last summer, he placed second at Detroit Golf Club with a 19-under-par finish and earned himself temporary status on Tour. Redman went on to finish in the top-125 in the FedEx Cup to be eligible for tournaments in 2019-20. He's currently 72nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Lucas Glover (7:55 a.m.)

It was another top-25 finish for Glover last week. The two-time Clemson All-American shot 12-under-par for the tournament and joined Redman with a 63.

Glover, who also had a 66 in the first round, has posted scores under par in nine of his last 10 rounds. He'll look to improve upon his 98th ranking in the FedEx Cup standings in his first appearance at Detroit Golf Club.

Kyle Stanley (8:25 a.m.)

Another two-time Clemson All-American, Stanley made his sixth cut of the season and spent some time near the top of the leaderboard at TPC River Highlands. He was 11-under-par heading into the final round, where he carded a even-par 70 to finish 24th. Stanley finished 21st at the Rocket Mortgage Classic a year ago.

D.J. Trahan (1:30 p.m.)

The S.C. native followed up a solid 67 in the first round last week with a 76 in the second round that ended his play before the weekend. Trahan heads to Detroit looking for his first made cut since late February and second top-10 of the season.

Ben Martin (6:55 a.m.)

The Greenwood, S.C., native will tee off for the first time since the PGA Tour resumed from its 13-week layoff due to COVID-19. Martin, who's ranked 146th in the standings, had a pair of top-25 finishes in his last two tournaments, including a T14 after shooting 14-under-par at the Puerto Rico Open in February. This will be Martin's first chance at Detroit Golf Club.

Jonathan Byrd (12:20 p.m.)

The PGA veteran, who turned pro in 2000, will play in his eighth Tour event of the season. Byrd, who's ranked 223rd in the FedEx Cup standings, has missed the cut in all but two tournaments in the wrap-around schedule. He's also missed out on last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.