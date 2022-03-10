Skip to main content

Three Former Clemson Golfers Compete for Massive Prize at Players Championship

Lucas Glover, Doc Redman and Kyle Stanley re part of a loaded field competing for $20 million purse at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla.

While this isn't a major golf tournament, the Players Championship is one of the most prestigous, and lucrative, events on the calendar. 

Former Clemson golfers Lucas Glover, Doc Redman and Kyle Stanley are part of a loaded field competing for a $20 million purse at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla. The winner will take home a cool $3.6 million for first place, and a top-10 finish nets a player half a million dollars. Play begins Thursday morning and runs through Sunday.

Here's a look at the three fromer Tigers and their odds to win the Players Championship. according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney Addresses Injured Player's Progress

Dabo Swinney updates injured players after Wednesday's practice.

1 hour ago
Wes Goodwin

2024 LB Andrew Hines Impressed By Latest Visit to Clemson

2024 LB Andrew Hines took an unofficial visit to Clemson last week, with him and his father getting a chance to take in one of the Tigers' spring practices.

6 hours ago
PJ Hall

Clemson Benefited From a Rested PJ Hall

It just wasn’t Ian Schieffelin’s or Ben Middlebrooks’ day. The two freshmen, who played so well for Clemson when Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall missed time with injuries last month, struggled during Tuesday’s 70-64 victory over NC State in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

12 hours ago

Lucas Glover (+42000): Glover made the cut a week ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished inside the top 50 last year at TPC Sawgrass. His best run at the Players came in 2017 when Glover finished sixth overall. 

Doc Redman (+65000): Redman has made the cut in three of hte last four tournaments he's entered. Last year, Redman missed the cut in his first Players appearance. 

Kyle Stanley (+65000): Stanley is coming off a solid performance at the Puerto Rico Open last week when he finished tied for 16th at 10-under-par. Stanley is competing in his ninth Players Championship. He's made three cuts and had one top-5 finish in 2017. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Football

Dabo Swinney Addresses Injured Player's Progress

By Zach Lentz1 hour ago
Wes Goodwin
Football

2024 LB Andrew Hines Impressed By Latest Visit to Clemson

By JP Priester6 hours ago
PJ Hall
Men's Basketball

Clemson Benefited From a Rested PJ Hall

By Will Vandervort12 hours ago
USATSI_15365600_168387971_lowres (1)
Tigers in the NFL

Reports: Criminal Case Against Deshaun Watson to be Presented to Grand Jury Friday

By Brad Senkiw22 hours ago
Joseph Ngata and Dacari Collins
Football

Tigers Healthy at Wide Receiver; One Draws Comparison to DK Metcalf

By Zach LentzMar 8, 2022
PJ Hall
Men's Basketball

Clemson Takes Down Wolfpack to Advance in ACC Tournament

By Will VandervortMar 8, 2022
USATSI_17483817_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Report: Former Clemson WR Mike Williams Agrees to New Deal with Chargers

By Brad SenkiwMar 8, 2022
Nick Eason
Football

Eason was Stunned Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Offered Him DT Job

By Will VandervortMar 8, 2022