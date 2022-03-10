Three Former Clemson Golfers Compete for Massive Prize at Players Championship

Lucas Glover, Doc Redman and Kyle Stanley re part of a loaded field competing for $20 million purse at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla.

While this isn't a major golf tournament, the Players Championship is one of the most prestigous, and lucrative, events on the calendar.

Former Clemson golfers Lucas Glover, Doc Redman and Kyle Stanley are part of a loaded field competing for a $20 million purse at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla. The winner will take home a cool $3.6 million for first place, and a top-10 finish nets a player half a million dollars. Play begins Thursday morning and runs through Sunday.

Here's a look at the three fromer Tigers and their odds to win the Players Championship. according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Lucas Glover (+42000): Glover made the cut a week ago at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished inside the top 50 last year at TPC Sawgrass. His best run at the Players came in 2017 when Glover finished sixth overall.

Doc Redman (+65000): Redman has made the cut in three of hte last four tournaments he's entered. Last year, Redman missed the cut in his first Players appearance.

Kyle Stanley (+65000): Stanley is coming off a solid performance at the Puerto Rico Open last week when he finished tied for 16th at 10-under-par. Stanley is competing in his ninth Players Championship. He's made three cuts and had one top-5 finish in 2017.

