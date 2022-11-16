Tigers on Tour: Former Clemson Golfers Fill Spots at RSM Classic

There will be a lot of orange on the PGA Tour's final tournament of the wrap-around season.

Six former Clemson golfers will take part in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga. The first round begins Thursday at 9 a.m. and concludes Sunday.

Many of the golfers in the field live in the area, including former Clemson great Jonathan Byrd, whose brother Jordan Byrd is the head coach of the Tigers men's golf team.

The four-day event takes place at the Seaside (par 70) and Plantation (par 72) courses at Sea Island Resort. The tournament host is Davis Love III, a former North Carolina golfer and long-time PGA veteran.

Here's a look at the six Tigers in the field and their odds to win the tournament, according to FanDuel:

Doc Redman: +32000

Jonathan Byrd: +34000

Ben Martin: +34000

Jacob Bridgeman: +42000

Carson Youg: +50000.

Bryson Nimmer: +50000

