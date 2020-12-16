2021 CB Nathaniel Wiggins Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

After flipping the SI All-American finalist from LSU last weekend, Clemson has officially signed Nathaniel Wiggins as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

For the second consecutive year, Clemson was able to flip an LSU defensive back late in the recruiting cycle. Last year it was Malcom Greene, and this year it's Nathaniel Wiggins, who officially signed with the Tigers today.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-2, 170 pound SI All-American finalist out of Atlanta, had been committed to LSU since late August, before flipping to Clemson last weekend.

He's considered to be the third best cornerback in the country and ranks No. 43 in the SI99.

SI All-American Analysis:

"Wiggins has ideal size and length at 6-foot-2 that could see him potentially develop into a boundary corner at the next level, and he has the confidence to do so. He uses a motor technique in press alignments at the line, and he can copy and mirror well to match receivers’ stems with feel, anticipation and mental processing. Gifted with fluid movement skills, Wiggins also has experience playing receiver, and his ball skills translate over in spades in coverage at catch-points. Along with his knack for undercutting routes, the Georgia native can simply climb ladders with big receivers in the red zone and match their leap timing with his length and challenge high-points. As he continues to add mass to his frame, there’s no reason Wiggins shouldn’t ascend to a starting corner in a few seasons at the collegiate level."

Athleticism: Big enough to physically compete with any WR in the class, while also having the speed and quickness to run with them as well. Ball skills are off the charts, and he high points the football extremely well.

Instincts: Loves to compete and has that irrational confidence you want all of your cornerbacks to have. Has a nose for the endzone with the ball in his hands. Snaps his head around quickly while in phase. Ball hawk is an understatement.

Polish: Extremely polished as a bump and run specialist. Believes he can walk down and cover anybody in the state, and for good reason. This kind of fluid athlete and long strider is only going to get better as he grows into his body.

Bottom Line: I’d be hard pressed to choose between Wiggins, Jordan Hancock, and Nyland Green in the state of Georgia. Both Green and Wiggins have insane size at the position. Wiggins went step for step and picked the ball off in 1 on 1’s versus Arik Gilbert during a May workout, a feat few can duplicate.