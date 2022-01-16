2022 CB Commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up its second commitment of the day on Sunday when 2022 CB Myles Oliver verbally pledged to the Tigers.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back out of Douglasville, Georgia committed while on an official visit this weekend, with Georgia Tech being Clemson's biggest competition. The cornerback had just picked up an offer from the Tigers on Saturday.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed first reached out to Oliver a few weeks ago after watching his film, something that caught the high school senior a little off guard. However, since that initial contact, Reed and Oliver have touched base almost daily.

"They saw my film and coach Reed texted me," Oliver told All Clemson. "I was surprised."

Oliver joins 2022 WR Cole Turner as players that have committed to Clemson on Sunday. His commitment gives the Tigers 14 players in the 2022 class, with Oliver joining Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus as the three corners.

