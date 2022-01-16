Skip to main content
2022 CB Myles Oliver Commits to Clemson

2022 CB Myles Oliver Commits to Clemson

Clemson picks up second commitment of the day.

Jason Priester All Clemson

Clemson picks up second commitment of the day.

Clemson picked up its second commitment of the day on Sunday when 2022 CB Myles Oliver verbally pledged to the Tigers. 

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back out of Douglasville, Georgia committed while on an official visit this weekend, with Georgia Tech being Clemson's biggest competition. The cornerback had just picked up an offer from the Tigers on Saturday.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed first reached out to Oliver a few weeks ago after watching his film, something that caught the high school senior a little off guard. However, since that initial contact, Reed and Oliver have touched base almost daily.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney

2022 CB Commits to Clemson

Clemson picks up second commitment of the day.

39 seconds ago
Dabo Swinney

Clemson Gets Commitment From 2022 WR

2022 WR Cole Turner, the younger brother of former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, has committed to Clemson.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17346329_168387971_lowres

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pair of Cowboys Defenders Face Talented 49ers

Jayron Kearse and Carlos Watkins enter Sunday's playoff game coming off the best NFL seasons of their careers.

3 hours ago

"They saw my film and coach Reed texted me," Oliver told All Clemson. "I was surprised."

Oliver joins 2022 WR Cole Turner as players that have committed to Clemson on Sunday. His commitment gives the Tigers 14 players in the 2022 class, with Oliver joining Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus as the three corners.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

2022 CB Commits to Clemson

39 seconds ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Clemson Gets Commitment From 2022 WR

1 hour ago
USATSI_17346329_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pair of Cowboys Defenders Face Talented 49ers

3 hours ago
K'Von Wallace
Tigers in the NFL

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Bucs Get Set to Defend Super Bowl Title Against Eagles

4 hours ago
USATSI_15715383_168387971_lowres
Football

Former Clemson Cornerback Thanks Swinney, Clemson in NFL Draft Announcement

6 hours ago
Clemson DE Xavier Thomas
Football

Xavier Thomas Announces NFL Draft Decision

18 hours ago
Al-Amir Dawes
Men's Basketball

Clemson blows another lead

18 hours ago
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3
Recruiting

Recruiting Insider: Clemson Set to Host CB, Others Set to Visit on Junior Day

21 hours ago