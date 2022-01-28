BREAKING: 2022 In-State DE Commits to Clemson

2022 DE Jahiem Lawson committed to Clemson on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect out of nearby Daniel High, picked up an offer back in December. Clemson's biggest competition down the stretch was Georgia Tech, but Lawson also had offers from East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

Lawson is the younger brother of former Clemson standout and first-round NFL Draft pick Shaq Lawson, who was the No. 19 overall selection by the Bills in 2016.

With Lawson on board, Clemson now has five players currently committed in the 2022 recruiting class, on top of the 12 that signed during the early signing period. QB Hunter Johnson is also joining the class via the transfer portal.

Lawson is currently the only defensive lineman and takes the spot of Jihaad Campbell, who decommitted after Brent Venables was named head coach at Oklahoma.

The Tigers are still hoping to also add an interior defensive lineman, as Clemson just hosted DT Caden Story on an official visit. Story, who recently decommitted from Auburn, is set to announce at 10 a.m. on February 2, with Clemson, Florida and Auburn as his three finalists.

All Clemson's Take: Lawson is no doubt a player that will need some development, but watching the film, there is a lot of upside. He had 75 tackles during his senior season, with 25 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and two blocked kicks in helping nearby Daniel win a state title for a second straight year. Lawson will need to hit the weight room hard and add some bulk, as he currently weighs 215 pounds, but at 6-foot-4, he certainly has the frame to hold the added weight. Has the speed to be a productive pass rusher at the next level but will need to work on his technique.

