2022 DE Jahiem Lawson Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Ken Ruinard

2022 in-state DE Jahiem Lawson has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

"I chose Clemson because it felt like home to me," Lawson said via a tweet after his signing. "The coaches really welcomed me in. The atmosphere is really amazing here, there's no other place that I'd rather be."

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect out of nearby Daniel High, picked up an offer back in December. Clemson's biggest competition down the stretch was Georgia Tech, but Lawson also had offers from East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

Lawson is the younger brother of former Clemson standout and first-round NFL Draft pick Shaq Lawson, who was the No. 19 overall selection by the Bills in 2016, and he's the only defensive end take in the 2022 class for the Tigers.

