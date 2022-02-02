2022 DT Caden Story Commits to Clemson

Clemson has picked up a signing day commitment from 2022 DT Caden Story.

The 6-foot-3, 282-pound prospect from Lanett, Alabama was at one time committed to Auburn but chose not to sign during the early signing period and opened his recruitment back up after defensive tackles coach Nick Eason joined the Clemson coaching staff.

Story took official visits to both Clemson and Florida over the past two weekends, and while the Gators did give the defensive tackle something to think about, it wasn't enough to overcome the relationship that has developed between Story and Eason.

In addition to the 12 players the Tigers signed during the early signing period, Clemson has now secured commitments from six more players over the past couple of weeks, along with adding QB Hunter Johnson to the class via the transfer portal.

All Clemson's Take: This is a big get for Clemson. Story is the only defensive tackle prospect in the class and is a legit Top-200 talent. He has an 80-inch wingspan and is capable of lining up at multiple spots along the defensive front. Has shown an ability to get after the quarterback, which should translate to the collegiate level, as well as being an effective run stopper. Very powerful already, and will only get stronger as he adds weight.

