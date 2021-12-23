Jaren Kanak Decommits From Clemson

Jaren Kanak has officially decommitted from Clemson.

The highly-touted linebacker prospect out of Kansas committed to the Tigers back in the summer, choosing Clemson over other schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Kansas State. He is now expected to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect is listed as an ATH by most of the recruiting services, but he was a linebacker take for Clemson. His departure currently leaves the Tigers with just one linebacker in the 2022 class, Wade Woodaz, out Tampa, Florida.

Kanak was offered back in early June after working out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps and it's no secret that he was one of Venables' guys.

Kanak joins safety Keon Sabb, defensive end Jihaad Campbell and cornerback Daylen Everette as players who decided to back off their commitments since Venables left to become the head coach at Oklahoma.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!