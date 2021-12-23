Skip to main content
    Jaren Kanak Decommits From Clemson
    Jaren Kanak Decommits From Clemson

    Jaren Kanak has officially decommitted from Clemson.
    The highly-touted linebacker prospect out of Kansas committed to the Tigers back in the summer, choosing Clemson over other schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Kansas State. He is now expected to join Brent Venables at Oklahoma. 

    The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect is listed as an ATH by most of the recruiting services, but he was a linebacker take for Clemson. His departure currently leaves the Tigers with just one linebacker in the 2022 class, Wade Woodaz, out Tampa, Florida.

    Kanak was offered back in early June after working out for the coaching staff at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps and it's no secret that he was one of Venables' guys.

    Kanak joins safety Keon Sabb, defensive end Jihaad Campbell and cornerback Daylen Everette as players who decided to back off their commitments since Venables left to become the head coach at Oklahoma.

