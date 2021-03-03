2022 QB Cade Klubnik Commits to Clemson

Just days after officially receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson, 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik has announced a commitment to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

The potential 2022 SI All-American candidate announced the verbal pledge via a video posted to social media on Tuesday.

"Ever since I was a little boy, my one dream has been to play college football," Klubnik said in the video. "I still remember sitting in elementary school and filling out my dream job section and putting that I want to be a college quarterback."

"One day to have the opportunity to put the jersey on with the name Klubnik on the back, and run out onto the field in front of 80,000 fans. That's what I've always dreamed of. To reach my goal it was once a young boy's dream. From Pop Warner football, to Hill Country Middle School, to Westlake High School.... I will be announcing my commitment to Clemson University."

The 6-foot-3, 185 quarterback from Austin, Texas had more than 30 offers and chose the Tigers over other schools including Texas A&M, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. This marks Clemson's third consecutive recruiting class in which they have been able to go into Texas and get one of the state's prized prospects.