Clemson Gets Commitment From 2022 DB

The Clemson Tigers have added another piece to its 2022 recruiting class.

2022 S Kylon Griffin committed Tuesday morning to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Nebraska and Southern Cal. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect out of Montgomery Catholic in Alabama took an official visit over the weekend and was supposed to take one final visit to USC, but that now appears to be off.

The Tigers officially offered on January 5 and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Mickey Conn played a big role in landing the athletic safety,

Griffin's addition now gives Clemson two safeties in the 2022 class. Sherrod Covil signed during the early signing period. The Tigers have now garnered three verbal commitments over the past two weeks, after signing 12 player on early signing day and adding QB Hunter Johnson via the transfer portal.

All Clemson's Take: Griffin is a long, athletic safety with solid coverage skills. Also possesses decent speed, loves to hit, and has very good ball skills. Probably a little underrated by most of the recruiting services.

