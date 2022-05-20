Skip to main content

2023 CB Branden Strozier Commits to Clemson

Tigers secure commitment from 2023 defensive back,

CLEMSON, S.C.- Clemson has added to its 2023 recruiting class.

The Tigers have picked up a commitment from 2023 CB Branden Strozier. Tennessee was Clemson's biggest competition for the 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Alpharetta, Georgia. In total, Strozier had 18 offers, with Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn all having offered.

After picking up an offer from Clemson while on a visit in March, Strozier was back on campus attending the spring game last month. He is scheduled to be back on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 3.

"The stability of the coaching staff there just really stands out to me," Strozier told All Clemson after the spring game. 

Strozier, who also runs track, was the Region 6-A Private Defensive Player of the Year, but played on both sides of the ball. His commitment once again gives the Tigers four members of its 2023 recruiting class. Strozier joins WR Nathaniel Joseph, QB Chris Vizzina and DE David Ojiegbe. TE Reid Mikeska was committed at one time but has since backed off that verbal pledge, choosing to open his recruitment back up.

All Clemson's Take: Strozier is long and athletic. A typical Mike Reed corner. He is also fast. Will need a little bulk, but has the frame to carry it.

The Tigers, who went 10-3 in 2021 and finished 14th in the final Associated Press Poll, are the fourth team on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022. Only reigning national champ Georgia (+200), runner-up Alabama (+200) and Ohio State (+800) are ahead of Clemson at +1000.

