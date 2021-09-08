After hot Start 2023 QB LaNorris Sellers Flying Under Radar of In-State Schools

2023 QB LaNorris Sellers, out of South Florence High School, is off to one of the hottest starts in the state of South Carolina.

LaNorris Sellers is literally flying under the radar.

The 2023 quarterback has helped lead South Florence to a 3-0 start and has been awfully impressive in doing so. So far he's accounted for 13 touchdowns, with 10 of those coming through the air, while not playing much of the fourth quarter in the three blowout wins.

Standing 6-foot-2 and pushing 220-pounds, Sellers certainly looks the part of a Power-5 quarterback. He camped at Clemson back in June, and the high school junior said just walking through the front door at the football facility was an eye-opening experience.

"The sports facilities and everything," Sellers said. "They really surprised me. And what really got my attention was when you first walked into it, the trophy room with all the trophies and stuff."

As for his performance on the field, Sellers said the Clemson coaching staff came away impressed with how he threw the ball, while at the same time offering up some tips on some minor details he could work on cleaning up.

"I threw better than they thought," Sellers said. "(They said) that everything was good and just to work on some little stuff."

Sellers, who grew up an Oregon fan, has been getting very little attention from the in-state schools. However, he was offered by both Virginia Tech and Virginia, and after a summer visit to Charlottesville, pulled the trigger and committed to the Cavaliers.

"They were keeping in contact with me checking in on me and stuff," Sellers said. "Seeing how I was doing, asking about the team. Then I went up there for a visit, and then they were just welcoming, easy to talk to. They explained stuff really good, was straight up with me and everything and I just fell in love with it then."

Not only does he like the culture that Bronco Mendenhall is building at Virginia, but he's also a big fan of the offense the Cavaliers run.

"I like the environment, the atmosphere up there," Sellers said. "The team, the coaches, all that. But the big thing is the offense that they run is just like the one we run at South right now."

He also camped at South Carolina over the summer but isn't currently hearing from the Gamecocks coaching staff. Although, that doesn't mean he won't in the future.

While he is extremely firm on his commitment to Virginia, Sellers would still very much like to get some recognition from the in-state schools. Getting an offer from a school like Clemson is something that Sellers said would really stand out.

"It would mean a lot," Sellers said. "For such a big school and everything with the success they've had with quarterbacks in the past, and the team as a whole, it would mean a lot."

Not getting that recognition from the schools closest to him is something Sellers uses as motivation. He said the recruiting process can at times be overwhelming, but the process is what you make of it.

"It can be a good thing or a bad thing, but it really is motivating, to be honest," Sellers said. "To see who's really interested and what you can do better, get feedback from coaches and stuff."

South Florence head coach Drew Marlowe knows he has a quarterback on his team who is wise beyond his years, and he also thinks he has yet to come close to scratching the surface of his potential.

"LaNorris's ceiling is higher than I can imagine at this point," Marlowe said. "Every day he comes in and just keeps getting better. I really don't know when he will stop getting better. He has handled the recruiting process well, he's very mature, I'm sure he will continue to do so in the months ahead."

