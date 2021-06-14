Four-Star RB on Clemson: 'They Just Do Everything Different Out There'

Sports Illustrated home
Spiller on Recruiting

Spiller on Recruiting

Publish date:

2023 RB Justice Haynes on Clemson: 'They Just Do Everything Different Out There'

Four-star running back Justice Haynes recaps what he calls an amazing trip to Clemson.
Author:

Over the past week or so, a large number of high school players embarked on the Clemson campus to attend Dabo Swinney's high school camps. 

Some of the most talented players in the country made the trip for an opportunity to work out in front of the coaching staff, some of those with the hope of coming away with a scholarship offer. 

4-star running back Justice Haynes was one of those players that worked out, but the 2023 running back from Roswell, Georgia had already been establishing a relationship with the coaching staff prior to the visit, especially new running backs coach C.J. Spiller.

"It was amazing," Haynes told All Clemson. "Coach Spiller and I have built a really good relationship on the phone and we continue to build that in person and Dabo kept it real. Like everyone was genuine there and they kept it real and the facilities were off the chart amazing, the best I've seen."

Clemson just started handing out offers to 2023 prospects on June 1 but has yet to offer a running back, but if and when that time was to come, Haynes said it's an offer that would really stand out."

"It would mean a lot, certainly," Haynes said. "They just do everything different out there. Whether it's their facilities, whether it's how they act towards you, the relationship. They're more about relationships and family."

Haynes still came away thoroughly impressed by everything Clemson has to offer but what really stuck with him, though, is something offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said during a conversation.

"The thing I took out of there was Coach Elliott was like, 'how am I supposed to offer a kid if I have never met them if I don't know you,'" Haynes said. "And I really took that as he's right, like how are you supposed to offer a kid you don't know? They take time to meet kids and know the kids and they don't offer a lot of kids. They like to keep their swag for you and they do it differently than most schools."

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound future SI All-American candidate has always had a goal of playing football at the highest level. Now that he is about to head into his junior season his recruitment should really start to take off and Haynes said time management will be crucial to navigating what could be a stressful process.

"Planning a lot of planning, but at the same time, it's a blessing," Haynes said. "This is what I wanted so I just continue to keep working and trying to do my best I can managing it. Then just talking to coaches, building relationships. It gets a little overwhelming sometimes but it's good."

Currently, Haynes has no idea when he might be ready to make a decision, but he does know exactly what he's looking for in a school.

"The family atmosphere obviously, the coaches," Haynes said. And then if the coaches are going to try to make me not just a better player on the field, but a better person and a better man in the long run. A faith-based coach and a coach that is about loving his players and giving back and a great locker room."

For now, the running back is just taking things as they come.

"Just kind of putting it in God's hands and let him take me in the right direction."

