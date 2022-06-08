Skip to main content
2023 S Kylen Webb Commits to Clemson

2023 S Kylen Webb has announced a commitment to Clemson.

Jason Priester All Clemson

2023 S Kylen Webb has announced a commitment to Clemson.

Clemson keeps adding pieces to its 2023 recruiting class. 

The Tigers have now added 2023 S Kylen Webb, securing its fourth verbal pledge this week. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back out of Florida had close to 20 offers and chose Clemson over other schools like Florida State, Miami and NC State.

Webb's addition now gives Clemson eight commitments in the 2023 class and he joins CB Avieon Terrell, TE Olsen Patt Henry and OL Ian Reed as players that have announced verbal pledges this week. He's also the third defensive back to join the class, as CB Branden Strozier announced a commitment last month. He was originally scheduled to take an official to Florida State later this month, but that is now obviously not going to take place.

All Clemson's Take: Versatile athlete that has played on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Also runs track. A solid addition to what is already becoming another strong class of defensive backs.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

