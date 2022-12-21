2023 S Kylen Webb Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 S Kylen Webb has officially signed his National Letter of Intent With Clemson.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound player, out of Sumner (Riverview, Fl.), committed to the Tigers in early June, choosing Clemson over other schools like Florida State, NC State and Miami, with the Seminoles being Clemson's chief competition. Webb had just under 20 offers in total.

The blue-chip talent was one of more than 30 players that took official visits to Clemson the first weekend in June and is one of three takes at safety in this class.

As a junior, Webb played both ways, rushing the ball 69 times for 426 yards with seven touchdowns. He also had 19 tackles with two tackles for loss.

