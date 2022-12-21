2023 S Rob Billings Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

2023 S Rob Billings has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Clemson.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect, out of Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.), committed to the Tigers in late July, choosing Clemson over other finalists Florida State, Ole Miss Michigan and Duke. However, this was ultimately a battle between the Tigers and Seminoles.

The blue-chip talent picked up an offer from Clemson after an unofficial visit back in March and has been back to campus multiple times since. Billings was on hand for the big official visit weekend in early June and also attended Dabo Swinney's annual All-In Cookout.

"I just felt like I was on the team, like one of the guys," Billings told All Clemson back after his official visit. "Just felt like home."

Billings is one of three safety takes in the 2023 class. As a senior, he helped lead his team to the Georgia AAAAAAA state semifinals and was credited with 98 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He also blocked five field goals on special teams.

