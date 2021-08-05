2023 WR Prospect From Texas Wowed by Clemson Visit

2023 wide receiver Braylon James took an unofficial visit to Clemson over the weekend and the future SI All-American candidate says an offer from the Tigers would mean the world to him.

Getting an offer from Clemson means something. Getting one as a wide receiver means something a little more.

The Tigers are always in search of the next member of Wide Receiver U and last weekend a potential member in the future was in town for a visit. 2023 prospect Braylon James, out of Del Valle, Texas toured the facilities telling All Clemson that he came away far more impressed than he originally thought he would be.

"My first reaction from seeing the facility and campus was WOW," James said. "I knew I’d be impressed but it was ten times nicer than I thought it would be. It was by FAR one of my favorites. Usually, I don’t rate facilities and stuff like that, I try to focus more on the relationship aspect of the visit. They definitely did a great job."

James, who is arguably a Top-150 talent, has been developing a relationship with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham since March and the 6-foot-2, 175-pound player said he is fully confident in the Clemson coaching staff's ability to develop him into the best player he can be,

"I talk to coach Grisham almost twice a week," James said. "He’s my guy and he’s been really open and honest about this recruiting process and that’s why I’m really looking forward to continuing our relationship. He makes me feel welcomed and I know from a coaching standpoint he can DEFINITELY develop me."

James has yet to pick up an offer from the Tigers, but it's an offer he very much covets.

"It would mean the world to me," he said. "Of course they produce some great receivers but the main reason I’m looking forward to being offered is because of how close everyone is. Just visiting you can tell that everyone there is FAMILY. And that’s what I love about Clemson."

While it's still very early in the process for James, the two schools recruiting him the hardest currently are the two that offered him the earliest.

"The schools who are recruiting me the hardest definitely have to be Stanford and Cal," James said. "Those were two schools that offered me early on so they definitely have a jump but they have been doing a phenomenal job."

As it stands right now, James would like to have a decision made by next summer. However, those are just preliminary plans. James said it's just too early to know for sure and he won't announce a commitment until he's sure of his decision.

"I wanna commit around June or July," James said. "I wanna take some of my officials as well so I get a chance to make a TRUE decision so that may change but I wanna commit pretty early."