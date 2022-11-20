Clemson has its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

2024 CB Tavoy Feagin announced a commitment to Clemson on Sunday, choosing the Tigers over other finalists Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami. He was the first 2024 corner to be offered by Clemson.

"It's been a crazy process," Feagin said during the announcement. "But I'm prepared for this moment."

"It's an amazing feeling, I'm ready to be a Tiger."

Feagin, who is widely considered one of the Top 100 players in the next recruiting cycle, as well as one of the Top 10 defensive backs, visited Clemson for the win over NC State earlier in the season and took no other visits until this weekend when he visited Florida State.

Feagin’s father, Michael, was a defensive back at Alabama in the 1990s when Dabo Swinney was a member of the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff.

Again, Feagin is the first verbal pledge for the Tigers in the 2024 recruiting class. His announcement kicks off what the Clemson coaching staff is a productive week on the recruiting trail, as 2023 DE Tomarrion Parker is set to announce on Monday and 2023 WR Tyler Brown is set to make a commitment on Thursday.

