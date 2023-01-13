Clemson added a dynamic piece to the 2024 recruiting class on Friday, as tight end Christian Bentancur announced a commitment to the Tigers.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect, out of Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, IL), chose Clemson over his other two finalists Oregon and Ohio State.

Bentancur, just one of two TEs the Tigers have offered in the 2024 class, impressed the coaching staff with his workout at Dabo Swinney's high school camp last summer, picking up an offer shortly after that.

"Before the camp, they didn’t know too much about me," Bentancur told All Clemson. "After I impressed them at camp they just needed to make sure I was a good fit for them."

As a junior, Bentancur reeled in 57 catches for 1,085 yards, with 11 touchdowns. The blue-chip prospect is arguably one of the five best TEs in the country and a Top-100 talent overall.

He is scheduled to attend Elite Junior Day on January 28 and last visited for Clemson's win over Louisville back in November. The program's winning tradition, as well as the strong culture, were things that factored heavily into Bentancur's recruitment.

"The most important parts are a winning program, family atmosphere and relationships, and development to help get me to the NFL," he said. "I think Clemson fits it very well."

The addition of Bentancur now gives Clemson three verbal pledges in the 2024 class. He is the first player on the offensive side of the ball to commit and joins CB Tavoy Feagin and PK Nolan Hauser as current members of the class.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/