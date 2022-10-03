2024 WR Sacovie White Soaked Up Everything Clemson Has to Offer On Recent Visit

Sacovie White's first visit to Clemson was one he will never forget.

The 2024 WR, out of Cass (Cartersville, Ga.), who made the trip for the Louisiana Tech game with his mother, told All Clemson that once he got over the initial reaction of a school with the pedigree of Clemson showing interest, he just wanted to soak everything in, including the night game atmosphere in Death Valley.

"It being a night game was best for me," White said. "I've never been to a night game before and that right there was different for me."

"It was just crazy because I would have never thought that... as a kid, I've watched all these schools play. I've heard about these schools in a national championship, going to play in big games. I would have never thought that I would be one of those people that they want to come to play for that team. So I was just soaking it all in."

Outside of the atmosphere inside the stadium, witnessing the Clemson culture firsthand also made a lasting impression, as did the first-rate facilities. The visit went so well, he made return trip over the weekend for the NC State game.

"How they treat their players," White said. "They're not just players to them, they're student-athletes and they take being a student very, very seriously. They talked about how years later after some of their players have played, they come back to get degrees. They come back just to help others and stuff like that. And that shows a lot to me. Just building that bond with them was very, very important."

"The facilities are really, really good. They are very, very open. They open some of their stuff to the public. And that shows a lot that they want their fans to feel like they're part of the things too. And that means a lot to me. When it comes to Clemson, everyone is a family, I mean, a lot of colleges talk about family, but they actually show what family's about."

The 5-foot-9, 162-pound high school junior is currently hearing from wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham on a regular basis, as the two work on building a relationship.

"We have a good relationship," White said. "I mean, we're still getting to know each other, what we're really about. And the more we talk, I've been wanting you to get the feel of him and how he chooses his group of receivers."

While it's still early in the process for White, he loves the fact that Grisham takes an interest in his receiver's lives off the field.

"He says he likes to go bowling with them play put-put with them, do a lot of outside activity things with them. That just means a lot to some players, and especially me. I mean, if you're only trying to build a relationship on the field, that can only get you so far. But if you build a relationship off the field, that comes with more things with just being a man and becoming a husband, or anything else."

Currently, White has close to half a dozen offers, including one from Georgia. While he has yet to pick up one from the Tigers, there is genuine interest on both sides, and Clemson does have many of the characteristics he is looking for.

"Just to feel like home," White said of what he's looking for in a school. "My parents talk about it all the time, they just want me to feel like I belong there. Wherever God puts me. And that's another thing. They're very religious over there. That's why my dad wanted me to go over there and see what it was like. They preach Jesus and God over their life and that's what my family does."

If that Clemson offer were to come at some point, though, it's absolutely one that would stand out, as White knows how selective the Tigers are when it comes to the recruiting process.

"That will that would set me apart from a lot of people," he said. "Clemson only offers so many people and what they're really about is if they offer you they won't offer another kid unless they know that you're not going there. So that right there stands out to me. But that would mean a lot to me. That means that I'm really, really different. If they do offer and pull the trigger, that just gives me another reason to keep going."

