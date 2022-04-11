All Clemson Projection: 2023 QB Chris Vizzina
Clemson needs a little momentum on the recruiting trail and with Chris Vizzina set to announce a commitment on Tuesday, maybe we are on the verge of seeing some movement for the Tigers.
The 2023 QB out of Alabama has been Clemson's lone target at the position over the past few months, something that has really resonated with Vizzina. Being that high of a priority, and basically being THE only priority at quarterback set the Tigers apart from the competition.
Get the projection here: 2023 QB Chris Vizzina
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Recruiting Momentum Starting to Build for Clemson Tigers; Silent Commit?
Clemson had a number of priority targets on campus this weekend for the spring game, as well as numerous other 2023 prospects.
Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag
Each week All Clemson answers your recruiting questions.
Dabo Swinney says Uiagalelei is ‘Definitely’ Clemson’s Starting Quarterback
CLEMSON, S.C. — Though he did not have the best day from a statistical standpoint in Saturday’s Orange and White Spring Game, DJ Uiagalelei is still Clemson’s starting quarterback. At least that is what head coach Dabo Swinney said following the White Team’s 15-7 victory over the Orange Squad at Memorial Stadium.