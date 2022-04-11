All Clemson Projection: 2023 QB Chris Vizzina

Clemson needs a little momentum on the recruiting trail and with Chris Vizzina set to announce a commitment on Tuesday, maybe we are on the verge of seeing some movement for the Tigers.



The 2023 QB out of Alabama has been Clemson's lone target at the position over the past few months, something that has really resonated with Vizzina. Being that high of a priority, and basically being THE only priority at quarterback set the Tigers apart from the competition.

