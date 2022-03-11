For the second consecutive weekend the Clemson Tigers are set to host a number of high school prospects in what is another big recruiting event for the school.

Clemson is once again set to host a number of potential high school prospects on campus this weekend.

It is the second big recruiting event in as many weeks for the Tigers, who are now more than a week into spring practice. While last weekend's event primarily focused on rising seniors, this weekend will have more of a variety, with 2023 and 2024 prospects on hand.

One of the bigger names set to attend is 2024 QB Jadyn Davis. The 6-foot, 185-pound player, who recently transferred to Providence Day School in Charlotte, already has more than 20 offers and is arguably the top quarterback in the next recruiting cycle. Ohio State is one of the early leaders, while Georgia will also factor in.

2024 WR, Jordan Shipp, also out of Providence Day, will also visit.

2024 in-state OL Kam Pringle makes the return trip this weekend. Pringle has visited Clemson multiple times in the past year. Michigan was the latest to offer, with LSU and South Carolina having also pulled the trigger with offers.

Pringle is one of several 2024 OL scheduled to make the trip. Josiah Thompson and Daniel Calhoun are also set to be on hand, with all three being tackle prospects. Waltclaire Flynn will also be on hand and projects as a guard at the next level.

2024 DE Sterling Dixon will also be in town. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound prospect from Mobile, Alabama already has offers from Florida State, Tennessee, UGA, USC, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Oregon.

2024 TE Jack Larson, one of the top players at his position in the next recruiting cycle, is set to attend. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound prospect out of Charlotte already has offers from Florida State, Florida, Louisville, North Carolina and NC State.

ATH KJ Bolden and LB Sammy Brown, both arguably the top players at their positions, will be in attendance.

2024 WR's Mazeo Bennett and Debron Gatling will be on campus, as will 2024 ATH Joseph Stone.

A number of 2023 prospects are also scheduled to visit this weekend, including two of the more highly-touted pass rushers. DE Desmond Umeozulu, out of Hickory, N.C. is arguably one of the ten best players at his position and already holds 36 offers, including one from the Tigers. Umeozulu's recruitment still has a long way to go and there are no obvious leaders at this point, so this is a big weekend for Clemson.

DE Rico Walker will also visit. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound pass rusher holds 22 offers currently, including one from Clemson, and this will be his third visit this year. Walker also was on hand for the Tigers' Elite Junior Day in January.

LB Grant Godfrey will be on hand. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound player is the younger brother of current Clemson basketball commit RJ Godfrey. Tennessee and Virginia have both offered but the Tigers have yet to pull the trigger. This is Godfrey's second visit this year.

Other Notable 2023 Visitors

DE Semaj Turner

OL Brian Williams.

LB Jamal Anderson

CB Brandon Strozier

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!