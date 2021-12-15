Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    2022 OL Blake Miller Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson
    Publish date:

    2022 OL Blake Miller Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    Offensive lineman Blake Miller has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.
    Author:

    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Offensive lineman Blake Miller has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

    Clemson has added a key piece when it comes to bolstering the offensive line, as 2022 OL Blake Miller has officially signed with the Tigers.

    The 6-foot-6, 315-pound prospect out of Strongsville High in Ohio, ranks as the ninth-best tackle in the country and committed to Clemson back in October of 2020, choosing the Tigers over Ohio State. 

    Miller picked up his offer in June of 2020 and was Clemson's first verbal commitment of the 2022 class. Early in his recruitment, Miller was thought to be a strong lean towards the Buckeyes due to his father being an alum, but the Tigers won out, giving them a big recruiting win over the Buckeyes.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Blake Miller

    2022 OL Blake Miller Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    Offensive lineman Blake Miller has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

    Sherrod Covil

    2022 S Sherrod Covil Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    2022 safety Sherrod Covil has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Clemson Tigers.

    IMG_3997

    2022 Punter Officially Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    Clemson has bolstered its special teams with the addition of one of the top punters in the nation.

    "Miller projects as a right tackle that uproots the angles of defenders almost immediately. With great pad-level, a flat back, and a strong base, Miller is already elite in the run game. He's also clearly a well-coached football player with a versatile showing of independent hand striking capability in pass-pro." - SI All American 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    Blake Miller
    Recruiting

    2022 OL Blake Miller Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    25 seconds ago
    Sherrod Covil
    Recruiting

    2022 S Sherrod Covil Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    10 minutes ago
    IMG_3997
    Recruiting

    2022 Punter Officially Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17155636_168387971_lowres
    Recruiting

    2022 CB Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17246461_168387971_lowres
    Recruiting

    2022 LB Wade Woodaz Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    59 minutes ago
    Robert Gunn works out at Kicking World
    Recruiting

    2022 Specialist Robert Gunn III Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    1 hour ago
    Antonio Williams
    Recruiting

    2022 WR Antonio Williams Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    1 hour ago
    Colin Sadler
    Recruiting

    2022 OL Colin Sadler Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

    1 hour ago