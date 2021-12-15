2022 OL Blake Miller Signs National Letter of Intent With Clemson

Clemson has added a key piece when it comes to bolstering the offensive line, as 2022 OL Blake Miller has officially signed with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound prospect out of Strongsville High in Ohio, ranks as the ninth-best tackle in the country and committed to Clemson back in October of 2020, choosing the Tigers over Ohio State.

Miller picked up his offer in June of 2020 and was Clemson's first verbal commitment of the 2022 class. Early in his recruitment, Miller was thought to be a strong lean towards the Buckeyes due to his father being an alum, but the Tigers won out, giving them a big recruiting win over the Buckeyes.

"Miller projects as a right tackle that uproots the angles of defenders almost immediately. With great pad-level, a flat back, and a strong base, Miller is already elite in the run game. He's also clearly a well-coached football player with a versatile showing of independent hand striking capability in pass-pro." - SI All American

