Clemson Finishes Third in 2021 Recruiting Rankings

The 2021 Clemson recruiting class finishes ranked third in the final SI-All American team recruiting rankings.
Author:
Publish date:

Signing Day has come and gone and while Clemson had no late surprises, the Tigers still managed to secure one of the best classes in the nation. 

SI-All American has released their final team rankings for the 2021 recruiting cycle and the usual suspects can be found at the top of the list. 

Alabama finished with the top-ranked class, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2 and Clemson coming in at No. 3. Georgia and LSU round out the top-five. 

"I'll never forget this class, ever," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on early signing day. "The pandemic posse is what I call them. Because this is the most unique recruiting class that we've had to sign and the most unique recruiting experience that any of us have had."

2021 Team Recruiting Rankings

1. Alabama

27 Verbal Commitments, 12 in the SI99

2. Ohio State 

21 Verbal Commitments, 11 in the SI99

3. Clemson 

19 Verbal Commitments, 9 in the SI99

"Clemson, as usual, had their class of 2021 wrapped up in December. Only Ohio State has a better ratio of total commitments to SI99 recruits locked in this cycle." SI All-American

4. Georgia 

20 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

5. LSU 

22 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

6. Texas A&M 

23 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

7. Oregon 

23 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

8. Notre Dame 

27 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

9. USC 

22 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

10. Michigan 

23 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

11. Miami 

21 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

12. Oklahoma 

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99 

13. Ole Miss 

25 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

14. Florida 

22 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

15. North Carolina

19 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

16. Texas 

21 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

17. Maryland

23 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

18. Wisconsin 

21 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

19. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

20. Arkansas

22 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

21. Tennessee

21 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

22. Iowa

19 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

23. Nebraska 

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

24. NC State 

20 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

25. Penn State 

16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

