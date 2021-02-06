Clemson Finishes Third in 2021 Recruiting Rankings
Signing Day has come and gone and while Clemson had no late surprises, the Tigers still managed to secure one of the best classes in the nation.
SI-All American has released their final team rankings for the 2021 recruiting cycle and the usual suspects can be found at the top of the list.
Alabama finished with the top-ranked class, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2 and Clemson coming in at No. 3. Georgia and LSU round out the top-five.
"I'll never forget this class, ever," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on early signing day. "The pandemic posse is what I call them. Because this is the most unique recruiting class that we've had to sign and the most unique recruiting experience that any of us have had."
2021 Team Recruiting Rankings
1. Alabama
27 Verbal Commitments, 12 in the SI99
2. Ohio State
21 Verbal Commitments, 11 in the SI99
3. Clemson
19 Verbal Commitments, 9 in the SI99
"Clemson, as usual, had their class of 2021 wrapped up in December. Only Ohio State has a better ratio of total commitments to SI99 recruits locked in this cycle." SI All-American
4. Georgia
20 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99
5. LSU
22 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99
6. Texas A&M
23 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
7. Oregon
23 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
8. Notre Dame
27 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99
9. USC
22 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99
10. Michigan
23 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
11. Miami
21 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
12. Oklahoma
16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99
13. Ole Miss
25 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
14. Florida
22 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
15. North Carolina
19 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
16. Texas
21 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
17. Maryland
23 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
18. Wisconsin
21 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
19. Washington
15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
20. Arkansas
22 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
21. Tennessee
21 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
22. Iowa
19 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
23. Nebraska
20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
24. NC State
20 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
25. Penn State
16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99