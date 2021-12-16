Clemson's 2022 Recruiting Class Not Done Quite Yet

Typically, Clemson tends to all but have its recruiting classes locked in before early signing day. That is not the case with the 2022 class.

The Tigers signed just 12 players on Wednesday, which stands to be the smallest class Dabo Swinney has signed since his first as Clemson head coach. As it stands currently, the Tigers look to fall at least ten scholarship players short of the 85-man limit. That means before the later signing day comes in February, Swinney and the rest of the coaching staff still have some work to do.

With just three running backs currently on the roster, Swinney is definitely looking to add another player at the position in this class. Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of Travis, is the top target, with Andrew Paul, out of Dallas Parish also being on the radar.

Swinney is also looking to replace Keon Sabb and Daylen Everette, two defensive backs that decommitted after the departure of Brent Venables, and very likely a linebacker, seeing as current commit Jaren Kanak is also no longer expected to sign for the same reason.

"We know what our needs are," Swinney said. "I mean, we definitely need a running back. I don't think you got to be a rocket scientist to figure that one out. We need a back, we need to get a corner, need a safety. We'd like to get at least one on each side. Probably need another linebacker. That's probably the biggest needs for us."

With the Tigers also losing defensive end Jihaad Campbell in the aftermath of Venables leaving for Oklahoma, that could wind up being another position the coaches look to address before February.

"Depending on what happens on our current roster, as far as defensive line, hopefully we'll add a guy on the D-Line as well," Swinney said. "Again, we're in a pretty good spot there, unless we got some guys that we anticipate coming back aren't back."

Roster management is becoming increasingly more difficult in this new era of college football, especially with the new rule allowing players a penalty-free, one-time transfer.

Swinney also has to be prepared for any unexpected attrition after Clemson's upcoming matchup with Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl. The Tigers have already lost nine players to the transfer portal since the start of the season. Then there is always the possibility of a player unexpectedly deciding to leave early and declare for the NFL Draft.

Although, one day into the three-day early signing period, the head coach is mostly satisfied with where his roster is currently at most of the other positions. That is, barring anything unforeseen.

"It's fluid," Swinney said. "I mean, it's not like it used to be where you can, you know, where what you say in December could be totally different three weeks from now in January. But those are our critical needs at this point. Feel good about where we are at the other positions."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!