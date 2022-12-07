DJ Lagway announced a commitment to Florida on Wednesday.

Lagway chose the Gators over other finalists Clemson, USC, Baylor, LSU and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound player out of Willis High (Willis, TX.), was one of Clemson's top two quarterback targets in the 2024 recruiting class. He's widely considered one of the Top 10 quarterbacks in the country and a Top 50 talent overall.

Lagway has made multiple visits to Clemson over the past year. The most recent came for the Tigers' win over Syracuse.

With Lagway now off the board, it will be interesting to see which direction the coaching staff chooses to go in its search for a quarterback in the next recruiting cycle. Currently, Jadyn Davis, out of Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) is the only other player at the position with an offer.

Jake Merklinger, out of Calvary Day (Savannah, GA.), is one guy that has been on the radar. Merklinger is another Top 10 quarterback who worked out at Dabo Swinney's high school camp last summer and visited for the 30-20 win over NC State back in October.

To date, the Tigers have secured two commitments for the 2024 class, CB Tavoy Feagin and PK Nolan Hauser.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson