Clemson already has three offensive linemen committed in the 2023 class, and it's entirely possible they end up adding a fourth.

If the Tigers do indeed decide to pull the trigger and target another player at the position, 2023 OL Gabe Fortson could be one of the top candidates to eventually pick up an offer.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect out of North Cobb Christian (Kennesaw, Ga), who camped at Clemson over the summer, was back last weekend for the Tigers' 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech and All Clemson caught up with Fortson to recap the visit.

"This time I got to see the new renovations they did by adding that new part of their recovery facility that they were building during the summer camp, so that was good," Forston told All Clemson. "I also got to see all the new renovations they did in the stadium with the big new jumbotron and the LED lights. I actually got to see the locker room this time, like their actual locker room in the football facility. That was really nice as well."

However, the biggest thing to stand out to Forston, who currently has close to 20 offers, was the culture Dabo Swinney has cultivated inside of the program. It's something that is really important to him, and Clemson's culture absolutely made an impression on the high school senior.

"Culture is a big thing for me," he said. "I want to see, number one, how they treat their players, how close they are with their players. Like how close the team is with each other. To me, ultimately, I just want to be a part of a family other than just being a dude on a roster.

"The culture around Clemson is so family-oriented, One of the big things for me is going into a program and being able to see... because I'm a Christ follower, and I would say being able to see Christ in that program is a big thing for me. I just see how coach Swinney, he just incorporates Christ into almost everything that they do there, and that was really impactful just for me."

Fortson, who projects as an interior lineman at the next level, most likely at center, is hearing from offensive line coach, Thomas Austin, almost daily these days, as the two parties have been in regular contact since the summer. Having already been coached by Austin during the summer camp, Fortson is already a big fan.

"Well, honestly after camp we've been talking kinda frequently, just catching up with each other, seeing what's going on," Fortson said. "I love his coaching style. I feel like we would get along really well."

While there is no guarantee that an offer is forthcoming, the possibility is there, and it could be more of a matter of when, instead of if. For now, Fortson, who is currently scheduled to announce next month, is taking it day by day, choosing to remain patient, but if that offer were to come, it would mean everything.

"It would mean a lot," Fortson said. "Clemson, I'd say it's like my dream school. And just seeing how one of the schools of my dreams would be an option for me would be amazing."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!