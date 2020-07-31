On Friday, Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell officially announced the addition of four star center Lynn Kidd to the program. Kidd has signed his National Letter of Intent and will be reclassifying from the 2021 class into the 2020 recruiting class.

Lynn's signing moves the Tigers 2020 recruiting class up to No. 20 in the country, and it is now the fourth best class in the ACC according to 247 Sports.

“The talent in our program continues to rise and another example of that is our addition of Lynn Kidd,” Brownell said in a statement. “He is an outstanding front court player with great size and athleticism. Lynn adds to our depth in the front court and will help us defensively with his shot blocking and rebounding. Offensively, he is a very good finisher around the rim and has shown the ability to step out and make high-post jump shots. Our staff looks forward to working with him this season.”

Lynn joins P.J. Hall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper as part of the 2020 class, giving the Tigers three of the program’s Top 10 all-time rated prospects.

He quickly started shooting up the recruiting rankings after an impressive performance at the Power 24 in Georgia. Over four games in the event that features some of the best high school talent in the country, Kidd averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game

The 6-foot-10, 230 pound center from IMG Academy in Florida is a legitimate Top-100 prospect, and gives Brownell some much needed depth down low as the team heads into the coming season.