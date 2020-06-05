Wide receiver Troy Stelatto, a four star prospect out of Ft Lauderdale, committed to Clemson on Friday. The speedy wideout had offers from all across the country including Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Penn State, and Oregon.

He eventually narrowed his list down to two, and picked the Tigers, with Ohio State finishing as the runner-up.

As a junior last season at Cardinal Gibbons High, Stellato caught 42 passes for 727 yards and nine touchdowns. The 247 Composite ranks him as the 22nd best receiver in the class and 125th overall.

Stelatto is on the smaller side at 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, but make no mistake, he is one of the best players in the 2021 class. He gives the Tigers a guy with elite speed that can be used in a multitude of ways, and a guy who can play inside and out.

He has done most of his work in high school playing out of the slot. Playing on the inside allows him to get a free release and expose matchups using his speed over the middle of the field.

He has long arms, and excellent hands, and has excelled on crossing routes. He has also been very successful working the seams.

Another strength is his ability to use his speed to make plays after the catch, especially in the open field. He ran a 4.42 40 at The Opening in 2019, and that kind of speed can't be taught.

Once he gets to Clemson he will need to add a little bit of bulk in order to get through the wear and tear of playing at the Power Five level.

While he is a solid route runner currently, he still needs a little work when it comes to the nuances that makes one excel running routes.

He hasn't played a ton on the outside in high school, but when he has, he's shown the ability to get off press coverage. He will need to show he can do it at the college level to add to what is already outstanding versatility.

For Stellato, he believes that he can be the type of player that can help the Tigers continue their success into the future.

"I feel like, and I really want to be a part of it and I really want to help them win national championships in the near future," Stellato said. "So I really think I can do that, and I think there's just a perfect fit at the receiver position. I think can help them play outside or inside — wherever they want me to play. (Clemson is) going to get a player's really who's going to work, work their tail off and I'm going to give it all I got. And I know I can make a huge impact and that they can make it early."