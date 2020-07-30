Clemson picked up a commitment from 2021 four-star offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-5, 325 pound prospect out of Evangelical Christian in Cordova, Tennessee chose the Tigers over finalists LSU, Florida State, Auburn, and Georgia.

Dietrick is ranked No. 131 overall by 247 Sports and is the No. 9 offensive guard in the country. He is currently the top rated recruit in the state of Tennessee.

"I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport that I love, and my grandparents for being there for me," Dietrick said in a Twitter post. "I have decided to further my education and athletic career at The University of Clemson."

Dietrick's commitment is the second in as many days for Clemson. Four star defensive tackle Payton Page also committed to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Things look to be getting back on track on the recruiting trail for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. After having no players decommit over the last several years, Clemson has had two back off of their pledges in this recruiting cycle alone.

First, five star defensive end Korey Foreman decommitted earlier in the year. He cited a desire to take more visits as the reason why.

Then four star cornerback Jordan Hancock decommitted earlier this month, citing the loaded depth chart as his reason. He went onto commit to Ohio State shortly thereafter.

Dietrick's commitment gives Clemson 15 total for the class of 2021 and moves them up to third in the 247 Composite Team Rankings. They are also now tops in the ACC. The Tigers currently trail only Ohio State and Alabama.