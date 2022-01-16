Skip to main content
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2022 WR Cole Turner

Clemson Gets Commitment From 2022 WR Cole Turner

2022 WR Cole Turner, the younger brother of former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, has committed to Clemson.
2022 WR Cole Turner, the younger brother of former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, has committed to Clemson.

Clemson added to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday when 2022 WR Cole Turner announced a verbal pledge to the Tigers.

"Committed," Turner tweeted. "I'm #AllIn and ready to work!!"

Turner, who is the younger brother of former Clemson safety Nolan Turner, picked up an offer from the Tigers on New Year's Eve. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout out of Vestavia Hills High in Alabama, had long been on Clemson's radar, and due to some attrition at the position, the coaching staff was finally able to pull the trigger and offer the speedy wideout.

"Cole's been on their radar," Turner's high school coach Sean Calhoun told All Clemson. "I think they had a player or two go in the portal and it's just amazing how things happen. Then (that) morning coach Grisham called, told him that he had a full scholarship offer to Clemson and then he gave me a call, which is always great. I mean, you always want the coaches to call the high school coach. And so when they do, it always makes me feel better."

As a senior, Turner reeled in 42 catches for 581 yards, with seven touchdowns. He also returned kicks, averaging 19.5 yards per punt return and 34.5 yards on kickoff returns, returning one of each for a touchdown. It was a season that saw Turner rack up 1,160 all-purpose yards.

The addition of Turner now gives Clemson 13 players in the 2022 recruiting class, with 12 of those signing during the early signing period. The Tigers now have three wide receivers as part of the current class, as Turner joins previously signed wideouts Antonio Williams and Adam Randall.

