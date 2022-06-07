Skip to main content
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 OL Ian Reed

The Tigers pick up second commitment in as many days as 2023 OL Ian Reed announces a verbal pledge.

Jason Priester All Clemson

Clemson has picked up its second commitment in as many days as 2023 OL Ian Teed announced a verbal pledge on Tuesday.

"This recruiting process has been a long journey," Reed posted on Twitter. "To have over 29 schools believe in my abilities to play for their university is a blessing in its self. Ever since I was a little kid I dreamed of playing football at the next level. I grew up watching college football every Saturday and I always knew that one day, I'd get my opportunity. If it weren't for the loving support of God, my family, friends, and teammates I wouldn't be where I am today. I'd also like to thank every coach and administrator at Vandegrift High School who motivate and encourage me every day to be the man I aspire to be. With all of that being said, I'd like to announce I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. GO TIGERS!!!"

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound blue-chip player out of Austin, Texas, had close to 30 offers, with the Tigers beating out other finalists Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Reed is arguably one of the top tackle prospects in the country and a Top-300 talent overall.

Reed made his first visit for the spring game then was back on campus this weekend for an official visit. His addition to the 2023 class now gives Clemson six commitments in total.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

