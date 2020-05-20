AllClemson
Clemson Gets Its Quarterback

Zach Lentz

After missing out on five-star quarterback Caleb Williams, the Clemson Tigers got their quarterback for the 2021 recruiting cycle — as Bogart, GA native Bubba Chandler committed to the Tigers Wednesday.

Chandler is a two-sport athlete and is one of those "under the radar" type of football recruits. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound, three-star quarterback garnered a lot of interest from college football coaches.

The Clemson offer was just his first from a P5 school, and just his seventh overall. Schools that had offered are Charlotte, Troy, Elon, Gardner-Webb, Western Kentucky, and Mercer. However in recent days, the offers had been coming in heavy for the currently unranked signal-caller. 

Chandler, from Bogart, Georgia, which is just outside of Athens, received an offer May 7, via a FaceTime call, from head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

Within the last eight days Chandler had racked up offers from Miami (FL), Louisville and Ole Miss.

Currently, Chandler was committed to playing baseball at Georgia until he chose to announce his decision to reopen his recruitment on May 11.

Playing baseball at Clemson is something that certainly interests Chandler, as he had been in contact with the Tigers coaching staff prior to committing to the Bulldogs.

In his junior campaign, Chandler completed 76% of his passes for 2098 yards and 27 touchdowns. He added an additional 507 yards on the ground, along with an four rushing touchdowns.

Chandler has the size to stand in the pocket and the arm strength to make every throw, and the ability to keep teams honest with his legs. 

Chandler becomes the 12th commitment for the Tigers, and the third in the month of May — joining five-star running back Will Shipley and four-star linebacker Barrett Carter. 

Recruiting

