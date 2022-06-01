CLEMSON, S.C.- Hundreds of high school recruits braved the heat on Wednesday, flocking to Clemson for the first day of Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

While there were a number of 2023 prospects on hand, a large number of players that participated were members of future recruiting classes, including a few highly rated 2024 quarterbacks.

It was a smaller crowd compared to the opening day of camps last summer, but this one was held during the week, so that's not all that surprising.

Day 1 Observations

2024 QB Jadyn Davis threw for the coaches in the morning session and the signal-caller out of Savannah Day did not disappoint, becoming the second 2024 quarterback in as many days to pick up an offer. 2024 QB D.J. Lagway announced an offer on Tuesday . While some might consider Davis undersized due to his height (6-foot), he absolutely looks the part. He just oozes confidence, and it's a quiet confidence at that. He has all the pieces, including the arm strength, accuracy and moxie that is routinely seen in some of the best quarterbacks.

threw for the coaches in the morning session and the signal-caller out of Savannah Day did not disappoint, becoming the second 2024 quarterback in as many days to pick up an offer. 2024 QB announced an offer on Tuesday While some might consider Davis undersized due to his height (6-foot), he absolutely looks the part. He just oozes confidence, and it's a quiet confidence at that. He has all the pieces, including the arm strength, accuracy and moxie that is routinely seen in some of the best quarterbacks. Davis was not the only quarterback that impressed. 2024 QB Jake Merklinger was just as good. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect out of Savannah Day more than held his own working out alongside Davis. He throws a beautiful ball and was particularly sharp during both sessions.

was just as good. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect out of Savannah Day more than held his own working out alongside Davis. He throws a beautiful ball and was particularly sharp during both sessions. 2024 QB Adrian Posse also had his moments. At 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, Posse showed why he is a Top-150 talent. 2025 QB Wade Poston , out of Hannah Pamplico also caught my eye, as did 2025 QB T.J. Wilcox, out of Collins Hill in Georgia.

also had his moments. At 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, Posse showed why he is a Top-150 talent. 2025 QB , out of Hannah Pamplico also caught my eye, as did 2025 QB out of Collins Hill in Georgia. 2024 OL Ben Roebuck also worked out. At 6-foot-7, 320-pounds, Roebuck is a mountain of a man already and will be one of the top tackle prospects in the next recruiting cycle. The sheer strength he has is impressive. He worked out in the morning and afternoon sessions.

also worked out. At 6-foot-7, 320-pounds, Roebuck is a mountain of a man already and will be one of the top tackle prospects in the next recruiting cycle. The sheer strength he has is impressive. He worked out in the morning and afternoon sessions. 2024 in-state RB Ahmir Smith was the best running back I saw today. Still needs a little bulk, but that is not unusual for a rising junior.

was the best running back I saw today. Still needs a little bulk, but that is not unusual for a rising junior. 2024 WR Darren Coleman , out of Grayson, made one of the best catches I saw today on a poorly thrown ball. At 5-foot-9, he is a little undersized, but more than makes up for it with his precise route running.

, out of Grayson, made one of the best catches I saw today on a poorly thrown ball. At 5-foot-9, he is a little undersized, but more than makes up for it with his precise route running. 2024 S K.J. Bolden was on campus, touring the facilities, although he did not work out. One of the top players in the entire class, Bolden picked up an offer while in town.

was on campus, touring the facilities, although he did not work out. One of the top players in the entire class, Bolden picked up an offer while in town. Legacy recruit Dexter McLeon Jr . worked out during both sessions. While the son of Dexter McLeon is a member of the 2028 class, he certainly doesn't look like it, resembling a player much older. Not only size-wise but also talent-wise. He worked out with the receivers in the morning, then moved to quarterback for the afternoon. Just a name to file away for the future.

. worked out during both sessions. While the son of Dexter McLeon is a member of the 2028 class, he certainly doesn't look like it, resembling a player much older. Not only size-wise but also talent-wise. He worked out with the receivers in the morning, then moved to quarterback for the afternoon. Just a name to file away for the future. Cade Klubnik was all smiles most of the day. The freshman was coaching some of the younger quarterbacks in attendance and looked to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

Day 2 of the camps is Thursday and All Clemson will once again be on hand providing coverage.

