Skip to main content
Insiders Report: Latest On Weekend Visits, Georgia Offers RB Andrew Paul

Insiders Report: Latest On Weekend Visits, Georgia Offers RB Andrew Paul

All Clemson's recruiting roundup from the weekend as the Tigers hosted four prospects on official visits.

All Clemson's recruiting roundup from the weekend as the Tigers hosted four prospects on official visits.

Clemson is coming off what was probably its biggest recruiting weekend for the 2022 class. The Tigers hosted four prospects on official visits, all of which are priority targets.

Get the latest on those visits here: Insiders Recruiting Report

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

AllClemson Inside Recruiting Cover

Insiders Report: Latest On Weekend Visits, Georgia Offers RB Andrew Paul

All Clemson's recruiting roundup from the weekend as the Tigers hosted four recruits on official visits.

9 minutes ago
Dabo Swinney

Clemson's Season in Photos

A look back at the 2021 football season with a photo from each game.

5 hours ago
USATSI_16648697

Kansas City Chiefs Have One Clemson Tiger in Play vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes were uneven for stretches during the regular season, but both settled into their best play as the postseason approached, as if this time of year, this game, is all that mattered. It just came a week earlier than expected.

19 hours ago

More Clemson

AllClemson Inside Recruiting Cover
Recruiting

Insiders Report: Latest On Weekend Visits, Georgia Offers RB Andrew Paul

9 minutes ago
Dabo Swinney
Football

Clemson's Season in Photos

5 hours ago
USATSI_16648697
Tigers in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Have One Clemson Tiger in Play vs. Buffalo Bills

19 hours ago
Bradley Pinion
Football

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Pinion’s, Bucs’ Quest to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowls Continues

23 hours ago
PJ Hall
Men's Basketball

This time Clemson finished the game

Jan 22, 2022
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
Recruiting

Clemson Coaching Staff Wraps Up Busy Week On Recruiting Trail

Jan 22, 2022
Packers WR Amari Rodgers
Tigers in the NFL

Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Jan 22, 2022
USATSI_17402105_168387971_lowres
Men's Basketball

Clemson Returns Home Looking to Snap Losing Skid Against Pitt

Jan 22, 2022